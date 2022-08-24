Trilogy Financial Services Announces the Acquisition of Two Financial Advisory Firms

Firms' Clients to Benefit from Trilogy's Additional Resources and Multi-Generational Teams Who Will Provide a Trusted Advisor for Life

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Financial Services (Trilogy), a national financial advisory firm with more than $3 billion in brokerage and advisory assets, today announces it has acquired two independent financial advisory practices. Trilogy is partnering with these firms to continue its dedication to helping everyday Americans get access to financial advice and ensure their clients have a trusted advisor for life.

Trilogy’s story began in 1999 with the founders Jeff Motske and Kevin Mackintosh. Both were successful executives at a regional investment firm with growing branch office operations, but something in them quaked for a better version of the industry that they had grown to love. Nearly 25 years later, Trilgoy has grown to a national firm with a unique team structure that allows advisors to focus on what they do best, so they can help as many everyday Americans as possible. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome both E. F. Heagen & Associates and Mandichak Investment Retirement & Estate Planning to the Trilogy family," said Jeff Motske, CEO and co-founder of Trilogy Financial Services. "This partnership makes sense because they are both like-minded firms with the same mission to support as many families as we can."

Ed Heagen started E. F. Heagen & Associates in 1984 and has built a multi-generational financial services practice rooted in humility and dedication to its clients. The entire E. F. Heagen & Associates team will fold into Trilogy and have new access to Trilogy's resources, new technologies, MACK Service Center and advisory teams to support clients.

Similarly, Joseph Mandichak has been a financial planner for more than 20 years and became a Certified Financial Planner™ in 2003. Since then, he's been dedicated to helping his clients navigate investment planning, generational wealth planning, retirement planning and more. In his new partnership with Trilogy, his clients can benefit from increased support and resources, and a multi-generational team to support his clients' families for generations.

"Both of these firms have been committed to doing what's best for their clients for many years," said Motske. "By merging with us, we can offer their clients the same level of service and advice they're used to, without out the fear of transition or disruption when their advisor retires."

The addition of these two firms increases Trilogy's brokerage and advisory assets by more than $160 million and brings more than 500 new clients. This is part of Trilogy's current efforts to partner with independent, mature financial advisory firms with $25 million to $200 million assets under management and who want to do what's best for their generational clients. Through these partnerships, Trilogy continues to work towards its goal of helping as many Americans as possible and to provide excellent planning to support their financial goals.

"We're committed to providing opportunities for people to live their best lives," said Motske. "The addition of these two firms and their clients is exciting because we can see our impact and the team's good work grow in our communities."

About Trilogy Financial Services

Trilogy Financial was founded in 1999 by Jeff Motske and Kevin Mackintosh with the goal of not only helping financial advisors be better advisors for their clients, but to help everyday Americans gain financial independence. Trilogy has built multi-generational advisor teams to better support clients and provide them a trusted team for generations. The company also recently launched the MACK Service Center, in honor of the late co-founder Kevin Mackintosh, to provide a unique approach to customer service and advisory services for clients. Trilogy has more than $3 billion in brokerage and advisory assets and has financial advisors active nationwide. Learn more at www.trilogyfs.com.

Jeff started Trilogy with the vision of improving the industry, a vision that is still guiding him today. In 2016, he spearheaded the creation of Trilogy Capital, an RIA asset management firm that provides investment solutions for everyday Americans. He is also committed to creating the next generation of financial advisors, which can be seen in Trilogy’s development of multi-generational teams committed to providing clients seamless and top-notch service. (PRNewswire)

