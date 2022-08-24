ShiftMed's Nationwide Network of Healthcare Professionals Grows to more than 100,000

Providing access to RNs, LPNs, CNAs, Physical Therapists, and Home Health Providers, ShiftMed's platform now has the largest base of providers delivered through on-demand technology

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, the first on-demand workforce platform delivering scalable, cost-efficient, and sustainable labor to in-home, acute, and post-acute care providers, is proud to announce that its network of credentialed healthcare professionals has surpassed 100,000. Available in more than 110 markets across the United States, ShiftMed is uniquely positioned to provide scalable labor solutions, reduce labor costs and help simplify the industry's workforce model.

ShiftMed's diverse nationwide network of healthcare professionals is not only the largest and highest-skilled in the industry, but it's also the first to connect healthcare facilities with workers across all certifications, from registered nurses to those with home health credentials. Having the largest supply of workers helps ShiftMed drive quality and deliver the highest fill rates, show rates and return rates in the industry.

"Delivering care on-demand is a huge task that only a scalable technology platform can tackle. The key to the growth of our supply has been decreasing the time to onboard and credential workers combined with popular features like Guaranteed Shifts®," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. "With over 100,000 caregivers and counting, ShiftMed has grown to be the #1 nursing jobs app in the market. Caregivers are searching for more flexibility and control over their schedules. Now ShiftMed allows them to work in acute hospitals, post-acute facilities and in the home."

The pandemic exacerbated the nurse shortage which is expected to increase by 50% from 2.2m to 3.3m additional required nurses by 2026 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). ShiftMed's technology keeps nurses working by helping them maintain credentials and offers them the most diverse shift selection.

Providers get to choose from skilled professionals to meet any staffing need, whether it be on a per diem, short-term, or permanent basis, without the burden of any contractual minimums. ShiftMed is currently meeting the needs of over 1,500 healthcare providers across 110 markets and is growing its footprint daily. By the end of 2022, ShiftMed will be offered in more than 200 cities.

About ShiftMed

ShiftMed is a next-generation workforce management platform that connects hospitals, assisted living providers, skilled nursing facilities and in-home providers to the highest quantity and quality of licensed nurses (CNAs, LPNs RNs, PTs and Community Health Workers). As the #1 nursing jobs mobile app in the App Store, ShiftMed serves more than 1,500 enterprise health care partners across the country by offering software tools and direct access to labor for shift scheduling. The ShiftMed on-demand platform dramatically streamlines the delivery of care services and enables health care providers access to compliant, credentialed workers to fulfill their staffing needs faster than any other solution. For more information, visit http://www.ShiftMed.com .

