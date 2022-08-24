Megara Inc. Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the success of Kingdom Faire and hot on the heels of Spellbound , Megara Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of a Community Round on WeFunder , where investments are already above $90k from over 100 passionate guests, supporters, and fans who are now shareholders of the company.

Experiences are the future of entertainment, with over 74% of Americans preferring to spend money on participatory events rather than products. Through this equity round Megara will be well-poised to capitalize on this exploding trend while providing strong returns for its shareholders.

"It's one of the fastest growing markets that no one is talking about." says CEO Christopher Francia. "While buzzwords like Crypto, FinTech and EdTech tend to get the headlines, they have struggled to meet investors' expectations in recent times. Experiences may sound old school but it's what the new generations are demanding and very few companies exist to fill that need, especially in the very lucrative New York market."

Megara's statistics show they are onto something. Their first festival Kingdom Faire attracted over 5,000 visitors amidst what many are calling some of the worst months for the economy since 2008.

"Having unprecedented inflation on top of a slowdown of the global economy is not something you typically prepare for," says Frank Segro, Chief Operating Officer of Megara. "However, even against that backdrop, we were able to draw fantastic numbers for our first festival. The critical response and reception to Kingdom Faire have given us confidence in knowing that what we are doing is hitting the right audience, and that we have barely scratched the surface of what is possible."

Megara's core focus has always been to build a strong community surrounding its events, while creating safe, accessible and fun spaces for all. With WeFunder, Megara has now further expanded that focus to allow anyone to be part of the company.

"We expect to have very strong growth over the next few years with returns of around 5-6x for shareholders. By building a central hub for our events, we will be able to increase our offerings and the size of our impact tenfold."

Megara is in the advanced stages of bringing an Immersive Entertainment Resort an hour north of New York City. Their campaign is currently open and the early bird investment period will be closing soon.

