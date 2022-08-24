iCIMS Wins "Top HR Product of the Year" Award

iCIMS Marketing Automation enables talent teams to measure engagement, automate and personalize outreach to candidates

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, has been recognized by Human Resource Executive and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition with a "Top HR Product of the Year" award for iCIMS Marketing Automation. iCIMS earned recognition for redefining recruitment marketing with its innovative solution that enables talent teams to automate and personalize campaigns, based on individual candidate behavior.

iCIMS Marketing Automation helps talent teams identify which candidates are cold, warm and hire-ready, based on candidates' online behavior and interest levels. The award-winning solution empowers hiring teams to improve efficiency by customizing and automating how they engage with candidates, individually and at scale.

"With today's changing workforce dynamics, keeping up with candidates is not as simple as it once was," said Adam Gordon, vice president of recruitment marketing automation, iCIMS. "iCIMS Marketing Automation meets talent where they are in their job search, serving up content at the right place and the right time, while helping companies to build pipelines for critical, hard-to-fill roles. Recruiters can now tap out of the guessing game when it comes to candidate interest and create a sophisticated recruitment marketing strategy to achieve their talent goals more efficiently and at scale."

Following the acquisition of Candidate.ID, iCIMS introduced iCIMS Marketing Automation, a powerful new addition to the iCIMS Talent Cloud portfolio. iCIMS Marketing Automation complements and extends iCIMS Talent Cloud CRM, which curates talent pipelines and applies patented AI to match talent to good-fit positions, based on skills and experience.

"Hiring remains a challenge for most organizations, and I strongly believe iCIMS Marketing Automation is a critical solution that can help transform talent attraction and engagement," said Steve Boese, co-chair of the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. "Over the last two years, we've reviewed 400+ new product submissions and demos, and I can confidently say that HR technology innovation has not slowed down."

iCIMS will be recognized at the Top HR Product awards ceremony at the HR Technology Conference and Exposition at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Sept. 13-16. This marks iCIMS' fifth consecutive year with a winning solution, following iCIMS Video Studio in 2021 and iCIMS for Microsoft Teams in 2020. Visit iCIMS at booth #5915.

Global talent and technology leaders can learn more about how this award-winning technology is enabling talent teams to lead boldly by registering for third-annual INSPIRE global conference on Nov. 17. More details will be shared on the future vision for iCIMS Marketing Automation.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 34 million people around the world. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

