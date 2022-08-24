BRIANNAS Celebrates 40 Years of Premium Dressing

BRENHAM, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It all began in the kitchen because togetherness naturally centers around food. It started in a kitchen in 1982 when quality ingredients were blended into beloved recipes for salad dressing and Del Sol Food Company, manufacturers of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing, was born. This year the company celebrates its 40th anniversary.

BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing celebrates 40 years with limited edition packaging.

Located in Brenham, Tex., BRIANNAS is the number one premium salad dressing brand in the United States. BRIANNAS produces three salad dressing lines including Home Style, Organic and Avocado Oil. With a manufacturing facility and global distribution center, BRIANNAS maintains their commitment to using only the finest ingredients and an unwavering dedication to quality.

"For 40 years, BRIANNAS has been committed to producing high quality products, and we are proud to celebrate this achievement," said Scott Eckert, president, and CEO of BRIANNAS. "Through booms, recessions and, more recently, a global pandemic, BRIANNAS has stood the test of time simply because we have consistently made delicious salad dressings."

For a limited time, BRIANNAS will be commemorating their anniversary with special edition packaging on their top five Home Style flavors, including the best-selling Rich Poppy Seed, Blush Wine Vinaigrette, Asiago Caesar, Real French Vinaigrette, and New American Creamy Balsamic. Products with the special packaging are on store shelves now for a limited time.

For more information, including history, where to purchase BRIANNAS dressings, and recipe inspiration, visit www.BRIANNAS.com. Follow BRIANNAS social media pages for the latest news and flavor information.

About BRIANNAS® Fine Salad Dressings

Since 1982, BRIANNAS premium salad dressings have served retailers and distributors throughout the US and the world. Produced in Brenham, Texas, the gourmet dressings continue to grow in popularity among consumers who value great tasting food made in small batches with premium ingredients. BRIANNAS produces 16 home style flavors, 5 organic dressings, and 3 with avocado oil. None of the dressings contain high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats, 22 are gluten-free, 17 are certified Kosher and five, GMO-free.

BRIANNAS delectable dressings have won numerous first place awards for their spectacular taste and have been featured in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Women's Health and on NBC's "The Today Show." For more information, visit BRIANNAS.com or find BRIANNAS on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

BRIANNAS has produced high quality and great tasting salad dressing for 40 years. Pictured: BRIANNAS Blush Wine Vinaigrette (PRNewswire)

BRIANNAS celebrates 40th anniversary with special edition packaging. (PRNewswire)

BRIANNAS has produced high quality and great tasting premium salad dressings for 40 years. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing