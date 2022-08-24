ASUS Republic of Gamers teams up with Seth Curry to celebrate the release of ROG x Spalding Basketball

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS, a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, has collaborated with the world's first basketball developer, Spalding, to unveil the limited-edition ROG x Spalding basketball.

ROG and Spalding have a long history of providing athletes with high-performance equipment that allows them to perform and compete at their best, both on and off the court. Constructed of a hand-bonded synthetic composite, the ROG x Spalding basketball is built from the ground up with materials that meet exacting ROG standards. With its snakeskin-embossed surface, black finish, and pixelated markings, it makes an unforgettable style statement. An included ROG drawstring bag protects the ball as it is taken to and from the court, and its custom stand holds it securely when it is on display.

To celebrate the release of the ROG x Spalding basketball, ASUS will be teaming up with basketball superstar Seth Curry with a special livestream event.

Livestream with Seth Curry

Seth is passionate about bridging the gap between gaming and sports culture, so he's excited to see ROG and Spalding team up for our new basketball. "Gaming and sports culture has always been connected, with so many players gaming and bringing their setups on the road," Seth explained. "The competitiveness of sports culture also translates to gaming, especially in the online community." Learn more about Seth's passion for gaming and PC building here.

On August 27th, online fans can tune into a Call of Duty livestream with Seth Curry starting at 4PM PT/6PM CT/7PM ET on the ROG Twitch Channel. Watch the livestream closely to learn how to enter for a chance to win some major prizes in chat. Prizes include an ROG x Spalding basketball, a Seth Curry Brooklyn Nets Jersey, an ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard, several ROG branded swag kits, and finally a premium gaming peripherals kit that includes an ROG Chakram Core mouse, an ROG Strix Flare II Animate keyboard and an ROG Delta S Animate headset.





ROG x Spalding basketball at PAX West 2022

The ROG x Spalding basketball will be displayed at the Seattle Convention Center, in Seattle, WA starting on September 2-5th. Stop by the ROG booth (#817) booth for a close look at the basketball, play on the latest ROG products and enter the daily raffle to win amazing prizes. Three lucky winners will have an opportunity to win a Seth Curry Brooklyn Nets jersey. Make sure to visit the booth to learn how to enter the giveaways.

To learn more about upcoming events with Seth Curry, visit www.asus.com/event/pcdiy/us/.

For more information about ASUS, visit www.asus.com/us.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

