Chuck E. Cheese to Hire 1800 Employees to Support National Halloween Season Event, Boo-tacular™

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment fun center, is gearing up for the industry's largest family-friendly Halloween event, Boo-tacular™. Just in time for its latest installment of 4 Seasons of Fun, Chuck E. Cheese venues across the nation are kicking off hiring events daily in-store. Students, young adults, and anyone looking for a fun job, rooted in bringing smiles to kids and families, is welcome to join the team.

As the brand gears up for one of the best times of year – Halloween -- first-time job seekers, or anyone looking to participate in all the wonder that fall has to offer, should look no further. The Fun Centers will be filled with seasonal décor, fun new LTOs, and kids and families in costume, all wanting to have a spooky, fun time. Plus, our cast members can come to work in costume during the promotion from Sept. 19 to Oct. 31, learn new dances like the Chuck E. Haunted House Party, and get an opportunity to be a part of the fun of the season, every day!

Chuck E. Cheese entertainment is an equal opportunity employer and offers cast members loads of benefits to make work both fun and fulfilling. Now is the time to take advantage of great new benefits. From education and scholarships to their "Work Today Get Paid Tomorrow" program, Chuck E. Cheese is doubling down on securing and retaining talent.

"We are excited about our new and updated benefits offerings," said Rudy Rodriguez, Chief Legal & Human Resources Officer. "Our benefits package is designed to strengthen our teams' minds, bodies, and finances! It is our way of celebrating the contributions of our incredible teams who help us serve our guests and deliver the brand promise every day. Our talent and our people are our greatest asset. As we continue to grow and expand, we want to develop and arm our teams with the tools necessary for career advancement so they can provide for their families," he concluded.

Making Work Fun

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million birthdays are celebrated every year, and milestones, everyday events, and holidays are part of the experience, too. Cast members can show their inner ghoul and goblin by wearing Halloween costumes all month long. Also, after a successful nationwide test this summer, Chuck E. Cheese is now hiring 15-year-old cast members so they can embark on their first job at a Fun Center near them.

Education Assistance, Career Reskilling and Scholarships

This week, the company will debut a new education and scholarship platform for all its cast members and management teams. In partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), Chuck E. Cheese will offer all employees and their immediate family members 40% off tuition – plus waived fees and free digital course materials – for degree programs offered by UAGC. Additionally, through our partnership with UAGC, in fall 2023, CEC Entertainment will offer three eligible Operations Managers a life-changing opportunity to receive a scholarship to cover 100% of their costs toward the completion of a bachelor's or graduate degree program at UAGC.

For all CEC Entertainment employees looking to upskill or re-skill, through a new partnership with Google, all employees and immediate family members will have the opportunity to earn a Google Career Certificate in one of the following fields: Data Analytics, Digital Marketing & E-Commerce, IT Automation, IT Support, Project Management, and User Experience Design. Certificate courses are taught by Google employees with decades of experience in these fields and are hands-on, practical, and rigorous. Certificates may be earned within three to six months – and the whole program comes at no cost to the employee.

Additionally, the CEC Cares Opportunity Scholarships were created to recognize and invest in our employees who have worked hard serving our guests while continuing to pursue their educational dreams. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $5,000, and applicants are evaluated according to academic record, job performance, strength of application, and financial need. Scholarships are available for Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza cast/team members and managers.

Financial and Wellness Benefits:

CEC Cares: Financial Assistance for Employees in Need; Funded primarily by employees and CEC Entertainment, the CEC Cares Employee Relief Fund is a financial assistance program that helps employees who experience a financial crisis resulting from illness, death of a family member, natural disaster, or other extreme circumstance. All employees are eligible to apply for a grant.

Work Today Get Paid Tomorrow ! Our partnership with PayActiv allows all employees to access their earned but unpaid wages between paychecks. This is not a loan, has no hidden fees, and doesn't require a credit check. Enrolled employees can access up to 50% or up to $500 of their earnings. The wages that the employees receive in advance are then deducted from their next paycheck.

Benefithub.com; CEC Entertainment employees have access to exclusive discounts and other conveniences provided by thousands of vendors! Employees across Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza can enjoy special savings on travel, electronics, sporting goods, cell phones, movie tickets, and more.

Corporate Internship Program

This fall, the company will be welcoming a new season of interns across its departments at its corporate Support Center in Irving, Texas. The company's internship program provides meaningful real work experience in various disciplines including Information Technology, Legal, Marketing, Media & Licensing, Entertainment, Human Resources, Operations, and Publicity. Since launching in 2021, the company has hired on five full-time employees from its professional internship program.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, the goal of Chuck E. Cheese is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

