Cataldo Expands Services in Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cataldo Ambulance Service is expanding its services offered in Western Massachusetts by adding a 911 contract with the city of Holyoke. The company has already been operating in the region since last fall with Covid-19 testing and vaccination operations; Smart Care, mobile integrated health services through multiple area hospitals; and wheelchair van services. "This partnership with Holyoke and the Holyoke Medical Center was a natural expansion of our footprint in Western Massachusetts," says Kevin Turner, COO of Cataldo. "The core of our business has always been our ambulance and emergency medical services. We are looking forward to being able to offer the entire breadth of our services to the residents of Holyoke."

With the addition of Holyoke, the State's largest emergency 911 ambulance provider, Cataldo Ambulance Service will now have 911 services in 19 communities including: Chelsea, Danvers, Everett, Lynn, Malden, Marblehead, Newburyport, Peabody, Revere, Salem, Salisbury, Somerville, Stoneham, Swampscott, Wakefield, Wellesley, and West Newbury.

"With every new contract, we ensure exceptional patient care remains our top priority," says Denise Cataldo, President & CEO of Cataldo Ambulance Service. "The city of Holyoke may be our first 911 contract in Western Massachusetts, but residents should expect nothing but the best from us as a 911 provider and as an employer."

Cataldo will be hosting two hiring open house events from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31st and Wednesday, September 7th at STCC Technology Park, 1 Federal Street, Building 103, Springfield. New employee orientation is planned to begin on Monday, September 19th.

Since 1977 Cataldo Ambulance Service continues to distinguish itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas. Cataldo is a key partner with the state in providing COVID testing and vaccination resources.

