Astrata Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrata, a leading provider of NLP and data analytics software for the healthcare quality industry, today announced that Astrata Chart Review, residing at Amazon Web Services (AWS) US East-1; Facility -- AWS US East-1 (Data Center) managed by Amazon Web Services (AWS) located in N. Virginia, United States of America, has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Astrata's data security and infrastructure unit has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Astrata in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Astrata's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification demonstrates our absolute commitment to meeting the industry's highest data protection and information security standards for our customers' member healthcare data," Girish Chavan, Astrata's CTO, said. "Our team is proud of the hard work and due diligence we've put into this effort."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Astrata's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Astrata has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

Astrata is a Pittsburgh-based startup company and innovator in healthcare quality measurement technology, producing software and services to help health plans and providers make the leap to Digital Quality. Astrata is backed by UPMC – a payer-provider system and industry leader in healthcare innovation, and one of our anchor customers. Astrata builds cutting edge healthcare software products using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning methods to transform the way quality of care is addressed in the healthcare industry, helping our customers achieve value-based care across all their populations.

Jamie Teasdale, Director of Operations

Teasdalej@astrata.co

