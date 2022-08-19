I-Mab to Report Business and Corporate Updates and Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 on August 30, 2022

- Major updates will focus on global clinical development of core assets, upcoming milestones and financial results

- The Company will update on potential implementation of a comprehensive share purchase program by the Company and current shareholders

- Conference Calls Scheduled at 7:00 a.m. ET (Mandarin) and 8:15 a.m. ET (English)

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab ("I-Mab" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will report business and corporate updates and financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Company's management will host conference calls with investors to provide updates on recent pipeline development, upcoming milestones, and potential implementation of a comprehensive share purchase program by the Company and current shareholders.

I-Mab Conference Call Information:

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time for Mandarin session or 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time for English session on August 30, 2022 via Zoom:

Mandarin session:

Meeting URL: https://i-mabbiopharma.zoom.us/j/81457574870?pwd=ZTJ0SVIzMWpJS2Q0WlJiTGROL1Bndz09

Meeting ID: 814 5757 4870

Password: 593909

English session:

Meeting URL: https://i-mabbiopharma.zoom.us/j/84196628861?pwd=K3hpeEpMUUdXUGFlWmU4dlF3UWtnZz09

Meeting ID: 841 9662 8861

Password: 934660

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biopharma company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics for immuno-oncology diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 20 clinical and preclinical-stage drug candidates is driven by its internal discovery and global partnerships for in-licensing, based on the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies. The Company is progressing from a clinical-stage biotech company into an innovative global specialty biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility, and commercial capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" within the meaning provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Those factors and risks are more fully discussed in I-Mab's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab, and I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

I-Mab Contacts

Richard Yeh Chief Operating Officer IR@i-mabbiopharma.com Gigi Feng

Chief Communications Officer PR@i-mabbiopharma.com

Investor Inquiries

The Piacente Group, Inc. Emilie Wu E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

