Streamland Media Acquires Award-Winning Sound Studio Sonorous Trident

UK Talent and Facility to Join Formosa Group

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamland Media announced today that it has acquired London-based sound facility Sonorous Trident. The company will join Streamland Media's sound division, Formosa Group, further expanding its preeminent talent roster and facilities in the United Kingdom.

Sonorous Trident's industry-leading founders Mike Prestwood Smith and Howard Bargroff will make the move to Formosa Group. In building Sonorous Trident into a world-class sound facility, Prestwood Smith and Bargroff gathered a team of top artists to create a vibrant filmmaker friendly hub for sound at the highest level.

"We're genuinely thrilled to welcome Mike, Howard and their incredible ensemble to our Formosa Group family," said Formosa Group Founder, Bob Rosenthal. "Exceptional artists are the very backbone of Streamland Media, so we can't wait to collaborate with this talented Trident team. This is a fantastic opportunity for all of us involved and for the remarkable filmmakers whose vision we serve."

The addition of Sonorous Trident's legendary studio to Streamland Media's Formosa Group will create a significant hub for filmmakers worldwide. The Trident studio at 17 St. Anne's Court is where many influential musicians recorded historic albums from 1968 to 1981, including The Beatles, David Bowie, Elton John, and The Rolling Stones. The renowned Trident facility expands Formosa Group's worldwide locations and amplifies Streamland Media's unmatched global support and offerings for content creators.

Prestwood Smith's extensive credits as a re-recording mixer include Rocket Man, Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and multiple films in the Mission Impossible and James Bond franchises. He won a BAFTA Award for Best Sound for Casino Royale (2007) and has earned an additional 10 BAFTA Film nods during his distinguished career. Prestwood Smith has been recognized with Oscar® nominations for his contributions on News of the World (2021) and Captain Phillips (2014).

"Joining Formosa Group and bringing their 'talent-first' approach to the U.K. with the goal of shaping a world class, creatively focused sound facility has been a long time in the making," says Prestwood Smith. "We are very proud to be a part of this extraordinary global creative community."

"This opportunity to build on our brilliant team and further expand Trident Studios into a vibrant state-of-the-art facility is fantastic," adds Bargroff. "We have a magnificent team and creative space which we can take to whole new level as part of Formosa Group."

Bargroff has mixed numerous high-profile features such as Men and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, for which he received a BAFTA Film Award (2012) nomination. He is a nine-time Primetime Emmy® nominee and won a 2021 Daytime Emmy for his work on The Letter for the King. Bargroff has garnered BAFTA TV Awards for A Very British Scandal (2022), The Night Manager (2017) and Sherlock (2012). His illustrious television credits include Devs, The Lost King, The Two Faces of January, A Very British Scandal and The Irregulars, among many others.

The seamless transition of Sonorous Trident into Formosa Group will move forward without interruption to clients' services.

"Bringing Sonorous Trident into Streamland Media combines industry-leading artists with our world class technology to give filmmakers the creative-driven, customized service they desire," says Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. "The bedrock of Streamland Media's vision is to meet storytellers when, where and how they create, and support their vision with talent and facilities that fit their needs perfectly. We're excited for this growth which gives us another opportunity to connect local creative communities on a global level."

About Formosa Group:

Formosa Group (www.formosagroup.com), Streamland Media's sound division, is a full-service post-production sound company composed of award-winning talent. Formosa Group offers content creators services, including sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial and re-recording mixing, as well as integration and music production for features, broadcast, music, interactive and commercials. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today, with multiple locations throughout greater Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Toronto, and the U.K.

About Streamland Media

Streamland Media is a global post production company delivering picture, VFX, sound, and marketing services through its well-established industry brands, Picture Shop, Ghost VFX, Formosa Group and Picture Head. These integrated businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive, and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise and customized solutions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media offers multiple locations worldwide throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK that are focused on providing a unique, regional approach to meeting client needs.

