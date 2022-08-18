START-UP VENTURE - GREENLIST LAUNCHES PROPRIETARY PEER-TO-PEER RETURN TECHNOLOGY

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlist recently debuted its peer-to-peer technology with boutique apparel retailer Vestique .

Start-up venture Greenlist debuts proprietary technology for peer-to-peer returns - helping save money and the planet.

Greenlist's first-of-its-kind proprietary software solution eliminates return shipments back to the warehouse by enabling peer-to-peer returns. This technology integrates with retailer websites for a seamless customer experience that saves customers time, retailers money and reduces the environmental impact.

"We are very excited to launch our technology with Vestique. It will revolutionize the way returns are handled while creating a positive impact on their bottom line and the planet. We are grateful for their partnership," Jess Owens, CEO, Greenlist.

Greenlist signed an agreement with Vestique on March 7, 2022 and debuted its platform on vestique.com on August 8, 2022.

"As soon as we learned about greenlist, we were ready to sign on. The industry has needed something like their peer-to-peer returns for a long time," Adair Kennedy, Chief Creative Officer, Vestique.

The retail apparel industry has been struggling to address the increasing number of returned items that are being sent to landfills. Additionally, online shopping has risen from 10.6% in 2020 to 16.6% in 2021 and returns have escalated from $428B in 2020 to $761B in 2021*. These rising levels of returns have negatively impacted the environment by the strain it adds to shipping these items and the logistical impacts it causes retailers.

"I realized that significant growth in online sales and returns was causing stresses on the retail industry and a solution needed to be found. The industry is slow to innovate so I'm thrilled to launch my technology with such a forward-thinking company like Vestique," stated Owens.

By selecting greenlist on the retailer website, customers may be eligible for a discount since they are choosing to receive their item directly from another consumer shipping it "new with tags."

"Our customers are environmentally conscious and choose to use companies that are leaders in reducing the impact on our planet's natural resources," stated Kennedy.

About Greenlist

Greenlist is a female-founded start-up business that delivers a technology solution for peer-to-peer returns. By streamlining the returns process, Greenlist saves its partner retailers and consumers both time and money while decreasing the negative environmental impact of returns.

*National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail - Jan. 25, 2022 consumer trends report.

