Newsweek Ranks Landmark Recovery of Louisville as Kentucky's Best Addiction Treatment Center for Second Year in a Row.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery of Louisville, a family-owned drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider, was ranked Kentucky's top addiction treatment center for the second consecutive year by Newsweek.

Landmark Recovery of Louisville, which opened in 2016, was the first of 12 addiction treatment facilities now operated by Landmark Recovery. It includes 64 beds for those in residential treatment and also offers outpatient care and office-based opioid treatment and medical detox. The 32,000-square-foot facility features a gym, basketball court, courtyard along with comfortable accommodations and meeting rooms.

"I am proud to see that Landmark Recovery of Louisville, our first facility, has again been ranked as one of the best addiction treatment centers in the country and the No. 1 in Kentucky," said Matt Boyle, co-founder and CEO of Landmark Recovery. "This ranking is a testament to Landmark's commitment to provide high quality and affordable addiction treatment options. It's also a reflection of our caring staff and the evidence-based programs we've created to help people live beyond addiction."

Newsweek partnered with global market research and data firm Statista to rank the best U.S. treatment facilities focused on addiction. They asked more than 4,000 therapists, counselors, doctors, and administrators who work in addiction treatment to rate the quality of care, service accommodations, amenities, and follow-up care of 330 treatment centers in 25 states. Data provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and nine types of accreditations were considered as well. Landmark Recovery of Louisville was awarded the No. 1 ranking in Kentucky, with an overall score of 89.84%.

About Landmark Recovery:

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Colorado, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Nevada, and Tennessee along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, which serves the Medicaid population. Landmark of Louisville was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek in 2021 and 2022. For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

