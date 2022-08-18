Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore Attorneys Named to 2023 Best Lawyers® List

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Moore, Judith Livingston, Matthew Gaier, and Carmine Rubino of Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore (KDLM), have been included in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©.

(PRNewsfoto/Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore) (PRNewswire)

Thomas A. Moore has been recognized since 1989 in the areas of:

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Judith A. Livingston has been recognized since 1993 in the areas of:

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Matthew Gaier has been recognized since 2016 in the areas of:

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Carmine A. Rubino has been recognized since 2016 in the areas of:

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Congratulations to Mr. Moore, Ms. Livingston, Mr. Gaier, and Mr. Rubino, for their continued excellence and recognition in The Best Lawyers in America©.

To learn more about the lawyers at KDLM, click here .

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers is universally regarded as a definitive guide to legal excellence, providing directories of top attorneys in over 75 countries. The Best Lawyers in America© lists are divided by geographic region and practice areas to help individuals find the top lawyers in their area. Lawyers are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to ensure they are in current practice and in good standing with their local bar.

About Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore

Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore (KDLM) is consistently recognized for its success, and year after year is recognized as one of the top law firms in New York representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death cases. Together, the KDLM personal injury lawyers have obtained more than 100 verdicts of over $1 million and negotiated settlements on behalf of clients in excess of $1 billion. Two out of the three highest medical malpractice verdicts ever awarded in New York history were achieved by our firm. To learn more, go to: www.kdlm.com .

Media contact:

Matt Gaier

mgaier@kdlm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore