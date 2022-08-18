Introducing Compigram: a new and innovative digital music industry concept

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched today, Compigram is a new and innovative digital music industry concept made for artists, labels, and music curators. The company releases compilation albums in every genre, sub-genre, mood, feel, and brand to all major digital music retailers worldwide.

Free-to-join, Compigram makes it easy for (indie) artists to be featured alongside other artists on great compilations, helping them get noticed in new markets, grow their fanbase, and get royalties for their music.

How it works:

Artists and labels upload their music onto the Compigram platform. Music curators compile this music into great, new branded compilation albums, which they release via Compigram to all major digital retailers worldwide. Both parties can join for free and get paid for every album they sell.

Why it is needed:

Many artists and labels want their music to be featured on Spotify, Google Play, and Deezer playlists. Unfortunately, this is very challenging to achieve without the right connections. Uploading their music into the Compigram system can result in placements on many different compilation albums, which in turn get distributed on streaming platforms including Spotify, Google Play, and Deezer, as well as sold on digital stores like iTunes, eMusic, and more.

For the consumer, Spotify, Google Play, and Deezer playlists can only be streamed — not bought. As Compigram releases are compilation albums, consumers are able to purchase these 'playlists.'

Additionally, music curators who have compiled these albums get paid for every stream and album sold. Current playlist creators do not earn any money for their streaming playlists.

This new and innovative setup will generate more compilation albums which will in turn offer more choices to the consumer and additional revenue for artists, labels, and music professionals.

Major artists already featured on Compigram releases include Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Kat DeLuna, Timbaland and other major artists.

