Eisai Inc. Reinforces Commitment to Collaboration and Innovation to Support Patients and Communities Through New U.S. Headquarters

State-of-the-art Eisai US hhceco Center underscores New Jersey as the premier life science hub

NUTLEY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., today announced the official grand opening of its new headquarters, the Eisai US hhceco Center, in Nutley, New Jersey. This new facility, on the ON3 Campus, is strategically located to advance the company's human health care (hhc) mission, which has a strong structure of collaborative relationships that further its work to address the needs of people throughout their lives. The Eisai US hhceco Center will expand the diverse and powerful life sciences community in New Jersey, bringing a dedicated commitment to addressing pressing medical challenges in cancer, Alzheimer's disease and other neurological diseases.

Today, Eisai Inc. held the official grand opening of its U.S. headquarters in Nutley, N.J. (PRNewswire)

In celebration of this facility, today Eisai brought together individuals and organizations for an event that highlighted the positive impact of this new location, not only for the state and local communities, but also for patients, care partners and their loved ones.

At this event, Eisai's Global CEO, Haruo Naito, highlighted how the company is expanding its longstanding hhc mission to address healthcare's most pressing challenges, based on the concept of an ecosystem model in which organizations share technologies, exchange values and grow together to deliver health-related solutions that matter to people and contribute to society – called hhceco.

Speakers in attendance included:

Haruo Naito , Global CEO, Eisai Co., Ltd.

Ivan Cheung , U.S. Chairman & CEO of Eisai Inc., Global Alzheimer's Disease Officer, and Senior Corporate Officer, Eisai Co., Ltd.

Phil Murphy , New Jersey Governor

Sheila Oliver , New Jersey Lieutenant Governor

Robert C. Garrett , CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health

Bill Pascrell , U.S. Representative, New Jersey's 9 th Congressional District

Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. , Essex County Executive

James Anzaldi , Mayor of Clifton

Dr. Joseph P. Scarpelli , Mayor of Nutley

Christine Verini , EVP and COO, Cancer Care

Kenneth Zaentz , President and CEO, Alzheimer's New Jersey

"We're excited to welcome the new Eisai US hhceco Center to our very own Nutley, New Jersey. This new collaborative and innovative center will bring hundreds of jobs to our state," said Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy. "New Jersey has become a hub for innovation in many industries, and Eisai's extraordinary innovative research that will take place here will contribute to life-changing scientific and medical solutions for people living with cancer, Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases."

With preeminent neighbors that provide healthcare and educate the next generation of clinical specialists, Eisai's US hhceco Center is ideally located to foster existing collaborations and develop important new relationships. Additionally, the building offers a dynamic, technologically advanced environment that further enables the company's commitment to innovation. The new 332,800 square foot facility brings approximately 800 jobs to the Nutley-Clifton area and, at full capacity, will accommodate 1,300 employees.

"We are thrilled to have Eisai's U.S. Headquarters here in New Jersey and in this hub of innovation,'' said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. "This campus is the heart of Hackensack Meridian Health's strategy to build the health system for the future. Our School of Medicine and the Center for Discovery and Innovation are foundational to our mission, to transform healthcare and to be the leader of positive change.''

"The official Grand Opening of the Eisai US hhceco Center reinforces our 30-year commitment to New Jersey and signifies the beginning of a new chapter as we establish an ecosystem platform to collaborate with industry, government, medical organizations and the community to deliver breakthrough medicines and new solutions that alleviate the health concerns of people so they can live healthier and more fulfilling lives," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman & CEO of Eisai Inc., Global Alzheimer's Disease Officer, and Senior Corporate Officer, Eisai Co., Ltd. "We are so honored to celebrate this important milestone for our company with such an esteemed group of dignitaries and contributors to the New Jersey life sciences community. "

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our mission and is the shared purpose that connects us to those we serve, creating a network of powerful relationships that enables us to identify, understand and work to address the needs of people throughout their lives. We boldly push past the boundaries of science and aim to deliver life-changing therapies and health-related solutions that matter to people and society. We bring together science, technology and real-world expertise to positively impact the lives of people living with cancer, Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Everything we do is guided by the simple principle that patients and their families come first, and we have a responsibility to listen to and learn from them.

Eisai Inc. is the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd. The company's presence in the U.S. includes two discovery centers as well as commercial, clinical development and global demand organizations. To learn more about Eisai, please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information on our work in neurology, please visit the Eisai U.S. Neurology LinkedIn page.

