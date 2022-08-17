Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim awarded silver medal in EcoVadis CSR rating

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, recently announced that it had been awarded a silver medal in the 2022 EcoVadis corporate social responsibility (CSR) rating for its reliable social responsibility management system and impressive performance in sustainable development.

EcoVadis is an internationally recognized provider of business sustainability ratings for global supply chains. Its assessment, covering nearly 200 spend categories in over 160 countries and regions, focuses on 21 issues which are grouped into four themes, namely environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Seraphim has put in excellent performances in each of the four thematic areas assessed. For example, in terms of environment, in 2021, the company cut carbon emissions by nearly 9,000 tonnes through green manufacturing and 8,400-odd tonnes by optimizing techniques and production system.

Polaris Li, president of Seraphim, said that this year's EcoVadis medal awarded to Seraphim is an acknowledgement of the company's implementation of CSR practices. It is also an encouragement for Seraphim to continue upholding sustainability principles and promoting photovoltaic (PV) industry development in partnership with upstream and downstream partners.

Since its founding in 2011, Seraphim has been specializing in research, development, production, innovation and sales of PV products, committed to accelerating energy transformation, promoting sustainable development and creating a better society.

As an active advocate of sustainable development, Seraphim joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2021.

Building a low-carbon, clean and green future is Seraphim's greatest social responsibility, said Li, adding that in the next step, the company will give full play to its advantages in manufacturing and technological innovation and contribute to the high-quality and sustainable development of the PV industry.

