Teleperformance's 12th Annual For Fun Festival Art Competition is Now Open to the Public

PARIS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, has opened its art submissions to the public for its For Fun Festival, the annual contest that celebrates diversity and talent throughout Teleperformance in the categories of art, music, dance and TP Originals. Now in its 12th year, the 2022 For Fun Festival was held in the Metaverse for the first time in April and began with a performance by Grammy award-winner Norah Jones who recorded an exclusive video for the festival singing her famous hit "Don't Know Why."

The music category was incredibly successful with more than 75 million views across social media platforms. Mae Oclarit from the Philippines and Edison Gabriel from Colombia were the first two finalists selected for the For Fun Festival's music category. While the music category has closed, there is still time to submit content for the other categories.

For the art category, Teleperformance partnered with multimedia artist LeDania who is known for her vibrant graffiti murals. LeDania created an exclusive digital art piece for the For Fun Festival. To enter the competition, participants need to have an account on TikTok or Instagram, upload their unique performance, follow Teleperformance on Instagram and TikTok, and add the hashtag #ForFunFestival2022 to be considered. As an added element for the art category, all submissions must incorporate the Teleperformance logo which can be found on the Teleperformance's Instagram and TikTok accounts.

"The entries for this year's For Fun Festival have been truly remarkable. It is an honor to have participants from all over the world join our employees in this celebration of diversity and talent," said Luciana Cemerka, Global Vice President of Marketing, Teleperformance.

The For Fun Festival began on April 22 and will end on December 12. Official contest rules, details, and information about the For Fun Festival 2022 can be found on TikTok. To learn more about Teleperformance's For Fun Festival visit https://teleperformance.com/for-fun-festival and follow Teleperformance on Twitter: @teleperformance.

