HELLAS INSTALLS NEW MATRIX HELIX TURF SYSTEM AT HOUSTON TEXANS INDOOR PRACTICE FACILITY

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas Construction installed a Matrix Helix® synthetic turf system used by the Houston Texans at their 100-yard indoor practice facility. The unique Houston Methodist Training Center mandates installation of a synthetic turf system, which also includes RealFill™ infill by Hellas.

Hellas has been the Preferred Turf of the Houston Texans since it was first installed at NRG Stadium in 2017. The multi-year partnership has allowed Hellas and the Texans to give back to the Houston community.

Previous Texans fields once removed from NRG Stadium have been installed at local schools in the Houston area including C.E. King High School, Yates High School, and Brazoswood High School.

Reed Seaton, Hellas Construction's CEO and President says, "It has been rewarding to see our work and our products perform well for the Texans and contribute to their success."

Matrix Helix has shape memory technology which curls each fiber to secure the infill to prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface.

Hellas RealFill infill provides proper fiber support, energy restitution, enhanced shock absorption and rapid drainage to prevent compaction under heavy-use for consistent G-Max ratings over time.

The Texans will play on their Matrix Helix synthetic turf field at NRG Stadium in the fall of 2022 with several new uniforms to choose from. In the past the Texans have always worn steel blue helmets, but now on "Battle Red Day" in November, Houston will sport new red helmets to complete their look with red pants and red jerseys. The Texans will also don the traditional white and blue uniform combinations with the trademark blue helmet as well this season.

Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and workforce means that Hellas can complete any turf, track, or court project – start to finish- without delay. To learn more about Hellas visit www.hellasconstruction.com

The Houston Texans are an American professional football team based in Houston. The Texans compete in the National Football League as a member club of the American Football Conference South division and play their home games at NRG Stadium.

Hellas installs Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans play on the same turf system by Hellas at their home facility at NRG Stadium.

