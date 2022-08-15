Gross revenues increased 45% YoY

Net revenues increased 67% YoY

Operating expenses decreased 10% YoY

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the second quarter, Creatd grew its gross revenues by 45% to $3.6MM and is currently tracking to achieve between $15MM - $20MM in gross revenues for the year, above its previously stated guidance. During the quarter, net revenues grew to over $1.6MM, reflecting a 67% increase year-over-year. As the Company continues to navigate external headwinds, cost-cutting initiatives have been implemented and designed to streamline workflows and lower overall operating costs.

Creatd Announces Record Gross Revenues of $3.6MM for its Second Quarter, 2022, and Nears Break-Even Gross Profit Margins, Raises Full-Year Gross Revenue Guidance to $15MM-$20MM (PRNewswire)

Savings generated as a result of the Company's second quarter 2022 cost-cutting measures will be reinvested into the Company to promote its growth and expansion and increase shareholder value. These investments will fuel numerous planned initiatives including: expanding Creatd Labs' technology stack; ramping up its marketing and data analysis; and growing Creatd Ventures' CPG brand portfolio. At the same time, the Company expects to further reduce operating expenses as it continues to optimize and reduce its marketing expenditure and scrutinize many of the contributing expenses within general & administrative expenses. Already, the Company has, subsequent to the second quarter, taken steps to reduce headcount materially to gain efficiencies, integrate acquired operations, and manage future expenses.

Additionally, the Company has announced that, effective on or before August 31, 2022, Jeremy Frommer, currently the Company's Executive Chairman, will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer, in addition to maintaining his position as Chairman of the Board. This announcement comes following a notification of intent of resignation received from Laurie Weisberg, Creatd's Chief Executive Officer, who will step down from the CEO position as well as from the Company's Board of Directors. Justin Maury, the Company's co-founder and COO, has been approved to join the board to replace her seat. This is expected to be effectuated shortly. While serving as a director, Mr. Maury will maintain his current role as Creatd's Chief Operating Officer.

Commented Creatd CEO Jeremy Frommer, "As a public company in the microcap space, we are subject to extreme volatility in our stock price, financing, and regulatory processes that can often take our management team's focus off of the broad mission to generate value for Creatd's shareholders, of which I am the largest. We recently withdrew a Rights Offering, due to what I firmly believe is a fast money marketplace that predominantly does not benefit shareholders. Instead, the space is seemingly riddled with obstacles, bureaucracy, and often bad actors. While the Rights Offering expansion plan would have exponentially accelerated Creatd's revenues and leveraged a rapidly approaching break-even cash flow moment, in its absence the Company can nevertheless continue to progress at the current pace of revenue expansion, and take advantage of available funding structures. But that is not my preference. Instead, I want to expand revenues rapidly given the inflection point the company is at, which was the very impetus for the Rights Offering. I am obligated now to work to maximize shareholder value, by exploring all alternatives, resources, and networks to accomplish as much. Part of that process includes spinning out assets from Creatd Studios, in particular the OG Collection, Inc. as well as the potential privatization of other assets."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Creatd, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





June 30,

2022



December 31,

2021





(Unaudited)





















Assets

























Current Assets











Cash

$ 1,556,663



$ 3,794,734

Accounts receivable, net



379,312





337,440

Inventory



429,754





106,403

Marketable securities



48,646





-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



186,883





236,665

Total Current Assets



2,601,258





4,475,242



















Property and equipment, net



250,915





102,939

Intangible assets



2,526,763





2,432,841

Goodwill



1,383,785





1,374,835

Deposits and other assets



1,169,329





718,951

Minority investment in businesses



-





50,000

Operating lease right of use asset



2,197,394





18,451



















Total Assets

$ 10,129,444



$ 9,173,259



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

































Current Liabilities















Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 4,899,108



$ 3,730,540

Share liability



31,080





-

Convertible Notes, net of debt discount and issuance costs



2,291,010





159,193

Current portion of operating lease payable



149,830





18,451

Note payable, net of debt discount and issuance costs



1,863,831





1,278,672

Deferred revenue



262,583





234,159



















Total Current Liabilities



9,497,442





5,421,015



















Non-current Liabilities:















Note payable



31,417





63,992

Operating lease payable



2,100,818





-



















Total Non-current Liabilities



2,132,235





63,992



















Total Liabilities



11,629,677





5,485,007



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized















Series E Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 8,000 shares authorized; 500 and 500

shares issued and outstanding, respectively



-





-

Common stock par value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,254,839

issued and 20,249,182 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 16,691,170

Outstanding 16,685,513 outstanding as of December 31, 2021



20,255





16,691

Additional paid in capital



122,068,892





111,563,618

Less: Treasury stock, 5,657 and 5,657 shares, respectively



(62,406)





(62,406)

Accumulated deficit



(124,314,530)





(109,632,574)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(107,881)





(78,272)

Total Creatd, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



(2,395,670)





1,807,057

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries



895,437





1,881,195







(1,500,233)





3,688,252



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

$ 10,129,444



$ 9,173,259



Creatd, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)





For the

Three Months

Ended



For the

Three Months

Ended



For the

Six Months

Ended



For the

Six Months

Ended





June 30,

2022



June 30,

2021



June 30,

2022



June 30,

2021



























Net revenue

$ 1,625,901



$ 970,857



$ 2,974,639



$ 1,714,770



































Cost of revenue



1,794,419





731,309





3,366,589





1,940,715



































Gross margin (loss)



(168,518)





239,548





(391,950)





(225,945)



































Operating expenses































Research and development



224,512





56,598





451,166





385,450

Marketing



1,277,510





4,194,524





3,369,531





6,237,179

Stock based compensation



2,141,218





1,940,250





3,222,010





3,510,489

General and administrative



4,181,666





2,428,971





7,568,051





3,967,729



































Total operating expenses



7,824,906





8,620,343





14,610,758





14,100,847



































Loss from operations



(7,993,424)





(8,380,795)





(15,002,708)





(14,326,792)



































Other income (expenses)































Other income



-





-





99





-

Interest expense



(20,360)





(60,760)





(34,256)





(259,431)

Accretion of debt discount and issuance cost



(623,531)





(354,199)





(647,008)





(851,364)

Derivative expense



-





-





-





(100,502)

Change in derivative liability



-





(65,442)





3,729





(262,831)

Impairment of investment



(50,000)





(62,733)





(50,000)





(62,733)

Settlement of vendor liabilities



(17,392)





-





(2,867)





92,909

Gain on extinguishment of debt



-





82,431





-





286,009

Loss on marketable securities



(231)





-





(231)





-

Gain on extinguishment of debt



-





-





147,256





-

Gain on forgiveness of debt



-





279,022





-





279,022



































Other income (expenses), net



(711,514)





(181,681)





(583,278)





(878,921)



































Loss before income tax provision



(8,704,938)





(8,562,476)





(15,585,986)





(15,205,713)



































Income tax provision



-





-





-





-



































Net loss



(8,704,938)





(8,562,476)





(15,585,986)





(15,205,713)



































Non-controlling interest in net loss



367,872





432





985,758





432



































Net Loss attributable to Creatd, Inc.



(8,337,066)





(8,562,044)





(14,600,228)





(15,205,281)



































Deemed dividend



-





(410,750)





(81,728)





(410,750)



































Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (8,337,066)



$ (8,972,794)



$ (14,681,956)



$ (15,616,031)



































Comprehensive loss

































































Net loss



(8,704,938)





(8,562,476)





(15,585,986)





(15,205,713)



































Currency translation gain (loss)



(24,659)





(552)





(29,609)





(7,863)



































Comprehensive loss

$ (8,729,597)



$ (8,563,028)



$ (15,615,595)



$ (15,213,576)



































Per-share data































Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.41)



$ (0.81)



$ (0.77)



$ (1.49)



































Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding



20,233,585





11,081,354





18,977,745





10,465,815



