Wood Residential Earns Third Consecutive Online Reputation Win in J Turner's 2022 Division ORA® Power Rankings

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Wood Residential, a national leader in multifamily real estate management, has earned the No. 1 ranking for online reputation in the 2022 Division ORA Power Ranking. The management company officially achieved this distinction within Division III (10,000 to 19,999 units). And for the second straight year, Wood Residential also posted the highest overall score across the top three out of four divisions (these three divisions comprise all companies managing 10,000+ units).

The Division ORA Power Ranking was introduced by J Turner Research in 2019 to recognize companies that manage over 2,000 units for excellence in online reputation. Companies are ranked based on their Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) Score—the multifamily industry standard to measure and benchmark a property/company's online reputation.

"At Wood Residential, our success is measured first and foremost by our customer service and reputation management," said Steve Hallsey, Managing Director for Wood Residential. "As our portfolio of properties continues to grow, we remain focused on consistently delivering the highest level of customer service for our residents, investors, and third-party management clients. We know that our competitors are increasingly focused on online reputation as well, so we are particularly proud of our teams for raising the bar once again to earn this top designation from J Turner for the third straight year."

This impressive recognition is the latest victory for Wood Residential in 2022 after earning numerous individual property honors from J Turner Research earlier this year. In January, 14 Wood Residential properties earned the Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking for finishing among the top 1% of properties nationwide for online reputation, including seven that were ranked in the Top 100 in the nation. Additionally, in April Wood Residential earned top marks in J Turner's State Power Rankings, with eight properties winning Top 10 awards for their state, highlighted by five properties that ranked in the Top 3.

"Wood Residential has maintained a consistent focus on doing what is right for their residents, which has led to significant gains in their online reputation. The company has increased its ORA score by more than five points since last year, and its properties have featured in multiple ORA Power Rankings for their high scores. Congratulations to the entire team for ranking number one in our Division Ranking for the third consecutive year," said Joseph Batdorf, president of J Turner Research.

Developed by J Turner Research, the ORA Power Ranking is a monthly, independent ranking of apartment properties and management companies based on their ORA scores. The ORA score is an aggregate compilation of a property's ratings across various review sites and ILSs and serves as a benchmark to compare a company's properties and portfolios nationally, regionally and against the competition.

Each month, J Turner Research monitors the online ratings and reviews of more than 128,000 properties nationwide to inform the rankings published by Multifamily Executive. For June 2022, the national average ORA score across all tracked properties was 62.79. Wood Residential's award-winning score in June was 88.22, an impressive 40% higher than the national average.

About Wood Residential

Wood Residential is an award-winning, full-service, property management company that proudly operates communities developed both by Wood Partners and third-party developers. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). Wood Residential is an affiliate company of Wood Partners, a group of limited liability companies. Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. Wood Partners has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion nationwide. The companies currently own over 70 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 20,000 multifamily homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

About J Turner Research

J Turner Research is an independent research company focused exclusively on the multifamily industry for almost two decades. It is the only company to monitor the online reviews and ratings of 128,000+ properties nationwide. J Turner pioneered the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) score, which serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure, benchmark, and compare a property/company's online reputation. The company is the national leader in enhancing resident satisfaction through intelligent resident and prospect survey programs, quantifiable action plans, customized training, and review response service. For more information, visit www.jturnerresearch.com.

