SVPGlobal Names Brian Himot as Head of Structured Capital

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "SVPGlobal"), a global investment firm focused on private credit opportunities with over $18 billion of assets under management, today announced that Brian Himot has joined the firm as Head of Structured Capital to lead mezzanine and structured equity investing. Mr. Himot will also serve on SVPGlobal's Management Council.

Mr. Himot joins SVPGlobal after 12 years at Beach Point Capital, a $17 billion AUM firm where he was a Partner and Portfolio Manager, co-leading the Private Credit business. At Beach Point, he oversaw a multi-billion dollar portfolio and focused on mezzanine debt, transitional capital and preferred equity – the higher returns part of the business. Mr. Himot previously served as a Vice President at Banc of America Securities in the New Product Development Group and prior to that was an associate at the law firm of O'Melveny & Myers focusing on corporate tax in Los Angeles and New York.

Since 2001, SVPGlobal has provided DIP loans and rescue financing, and now with Mr. Himot, plans to broaden out the effort to provide a range of solutions to businesses in need of capital. SVPGlobal expects to build a five-to-six person Structured Capital team over the next six months.

"We have participated in DIPs and rescue financings for many years and, more recently, have been further developing our skills to take advantage of the growing opportunity in mezzanine financing, transitional capital and preferred equity," said Victor Khosla, SVPGlobal's Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "With Brian leading and building out our Structured Capital team, we are well-positioned to move quickly to underwrite financings that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns."

"I am thrilled to join the SVPGlobal team with their extensive industry knowledge and deep relationships," said Brian Himot, SVPGlobal Managing Director. "I look forward to building out the team in the U.S. and Europe to further capitalize on SVPGlobal's capabilities in mezzanine and structured equity."

About SVPGlobal

SVPGlobal is a global investment firm that focuses on event-driven, special situations, private equity and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in complex situations. Today SVPGlobal manages approximately $18 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested nearly $43 billion of capital, including approximately $17 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 150 employees, including approximately 70 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.SVPGlobal.com.

