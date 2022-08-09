Scenthound Continues Expansion with Two New Members of Strategic Advisory Board

Join alongside previously announced David Long, CEO of Orangetheory Fitness

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound , the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise, announced the addition of two new members to its strategic advisory board.

Joining the board are Clay Perfall, formerly of Archway Marketing Services, and Michael Sutton of Guideboat Capital, who each bring a deep understanding of helping companies strategically position for rapid expansion. The pair join David Long, CEO, and Co-Founder of Orangetheory Fitness, to provide a consortium of expert guidance that will further Scenthound's ability to scale quickly and achieve its strategic growth goals.

"I couldn't be prouder of the advisory board we have assembled, including David Long, Clay Perfall, and Michael Sutton. Our 'navy seal' lineup of advisors and stakeholders bolsters our ability to identify and work with the right partners that will help us strengthen our service offering and accelerate our growth. Scenthound has laid the foundation to execute on a tactical level, and we're focused on strategic forward-thinking," said Tim Vogel, CEO of Scenthound.

David Long joined the Scenthound advisory board in June 2021, bringing a passion for franchising and empowering business owners. Long's track record for executing strategies to build successful franchise concepts, including Orangetheory Fitness, European Wax Center, and Massage Envy has been instrumental in the early stages of Scenthound's growth. "I love innovation and leveraging it to create better experiences. I love how the Scenthound model is being built to provide a whole ecosystem around people taking better care of their dogs," said Long. "I got involved to have an impact as this young brand enters an exciting stage of growth and becomes a multi-channel solution in the pet space."

Clay Perfall previously served as Chairman & CEO of Archway Marketing Services, Director & CEO of AHL Services, and Director & CFO of Snyder Communications. He brings over 30 years of experience acquiring and building service companies. "I was immediately impressed by Scenthound's simple model and focus on technology, data, and customer experience, so I teamed up with my son to develop five locations in the Salt Lake City market. This unique position will allow me to advise from the perspective of both a service-business veteran and a franchise partner," said Perfall. "Scenthound has prioritized getting the right team in place to set them up for long-term growth and success, and I'm proud to be part of the foundation they've built."

Michael Sutton is the managing partner of Guideboat Capital Partners and currently sits on the board of Buff City Soap, Crazy Eyes Holdings, and Franworth. Sutton's impressive background involves working with management teams to build stakeholder value. "Scenthound is transforming the pet industry by offering a unique solution dog parents need. They're filling an unmistakable void in the market and have already developed the infrastructure to support their aggressive growth plans. I see many parallels to other franchise brands in our portfolio, and I'm excited to bring my expertise in navigating quick and strategic expansion to an already thriving brand," said Sutton.

Scenthound's remarkable growth has continued into the second quarter of 2022 with a 325% revenue increase and a 147% increase in membership as compared to the same period the year prior. Scenthound signed 11 franchise partners in Q2 2022, slated to open 19 new "Scenters". Scenthound presently has 31 locations operating across the country, with 25 more estimated to open before the end of the year.

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. The brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external health following every monthly visit. Today, Scenthound has sold more than 165 locations and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

