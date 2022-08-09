Hart Energy's 2022 Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation Awarded

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy editorial staff will announce the recipients of the 2022 Meritorious Awards for Engineering (MEA) Innovation in the August 9th E&P+ e-newsletter. MEA honors engineering excellence in 11 categories across the upstream energy industry and recognizes new products and technologies that demonstrate innovation in concept, design and application.

"E&P has consistently honored technical innovation that enables our industry to overcome seemingly impossible challenges," said Len Vermillion, Editorial Director of Hart Energy. "We are thrilled to announce this year's outstanding award recipients whose engineering innovations are making tremendous impacts in energy."

The expert panel of judges included engineers and scientists from operating and consulting companies around the globe. MEA entries are judged on their game-changing significance – both technically and economically. Judges were recused from categories in which they or their companies have a business interest.

The 2022 Honorees:

ARTIFICIAL LIFT

SpeedFreq, Extract Companies

Downhole Sucker Rod Sensor, Well Innovation AS

CARBON MANAGEMENT

ecoView, Kodiak Gas Services

PowerDrive Orbit G2 Rotary Steerable System, Schlumberger

DIGITALIZATION

IPA – Integrated Production Automation, ABB - ENOVATE

INvISION Digital Valve Control, Intelligent Wellhead Systems

RigER, RigER Inc.

DRILLING FLUIDS/STIMULATION

New Horizon to Downhole Scale Management for Sustaining Wells' Productivity, Saudi Aramco

TETRA Advanced Displacement System (TADS), TETRA Technologies

DRILLING SYSTEMS

iCruise X™ Intelligent Rotary Steerable System, Halliburton

Wellgrab ERFT, Autentik and Welltec

HSE

Workover Rig Inspection, Chesapeake Energy

AVOID, Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

HYDRAULIC FRACTURING/PRESSURE PUMPING

Titan Natural Gas-Powered Direct Drive Turbine Hydraulic Fracturing Technology, BJ Energy Solutions

ONEplug, Lonestar Completions Tools

SPM™ Simplified Frac Iron System, SPM Oil & Gas, a Caterpillar Company

IOR/EOR/REMEDIATION

Expansion Charge Technology, W.T. Bell International

WireFLATE®, Well Robotic™

NON-FRACTURING COMPLETIONS

StageCoach™, GEODynamics

SUBSEA SYSTEMS

Subsea Live Data-Driven Performance Service, OneSubsea, a Schlumberger Company

WATER MANAGEMENT

PARETO – DOE's Produced Water Optimization Program

FloBoost, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions

About Hart Energy

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and the financial community, upstream producers and midstream operators, service companies allied to the industry and other energy professionals.

