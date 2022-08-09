Dr. Kiana Aran 2nd woman since 1960 to receive Rutgers' Distinguished Engineer, Medal of Excellence award

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) and Cardea Bio, publicly congratulates the Chief Scientific Officer of Cardea Bio, Dr. Kiana Aran, for being awarded the Distinguished Engineer, Medal of Excellence award from Rutgers University.

The Distinguished Engineer, Medal of Excellence award recognizes Dr. Aran for her research achievements in the field of bio-integrated electronics and her contribution to advancing the biomedical engineering field through her academic research at Keck Graduate Institute and her successful commercialization efforts that has brought her science and innovations to market.

Dr. Kiana Aran reacts to the announcement by stating, "I am deeply honored for receiving this reputable award from Rutgers University, and I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the many people that have helped me become the researcher I am today. Therefore, I want to pay it forward as my way of showing my gratitude. I will do that via our Aran Nebula Foundation www.arannebula.org where we help elevate other Excellent Female Scientists in the making."

Dr. Brett Goldsmith, Chief Technology Officer at Cardea Bio, adds, "It is a pleasure to experience the scientific community acknowledging and supporting Dr. Aran's tremendous achievements. She has been instrumental in developing our BPU (Biosignal Processing Unit) platform and exciting applications using the BPU. What is best about Dr. Aran, though, is her inspiring activity and attitude toward science and engineering. She has an amazing positive impact on everyone at Cardea, KGI, and on scientists around the world!"

The Distinguished Engineer award was established in 1960 and presented annually by the Rutgers Engineering Society to a fellow School of Engineering graduate who has made significant technical contributions in their career. Dr. Aran is only the second woman ever to win this award.

In relation to the award, Rutgers University issued this statement, "Dr. Aran received her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering at Rutgers and continued her postdoctoral studies in bioengineering at UC Berkeley. She is a recipient of the National Institutes of Health postdoctoral training fellowship at the Buck Institute for Age Research and is a consultant for the Gates Foundation. Her efforts have also been recognized within the scientific community by the National Science Foundation's early career award, Clinical OMICs 10 under 40 Award, Athena Pinnacle Award in Life Sciences, and the prestigious Nature Research Awards for Inspiring Women in Science. In addition, Dr. Aran is also the recipient of numerous government grants to develop the next generation of electronic biosensors."

Award event

Honorees are celebrated at a networking dinner event that will be attended by alumni, faculty, and students, as well as an impressive representation of industry members and other distinguished guests.

The Rutgers Engineering Society will give Dr. Kiana Aran the Distinguished Engineer "Medal of Excellence" at this event: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM - Cocktail Reception, Dinner and Award Presentations, at The Palace at Somerset Park, 333 Davidson Avenue, Somerset, NJ 08837.

About Cardea Bio

Cardea Bio is the world's only mass producer of a biocompatible semiconductor, the BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit). The BPU is the first and only semiconductor capable of translating real-time streams of multiomics signals into digital information. Through the BPU™ platform, Cardea's long-term vision is to democratize access to the biosignals and insights behind the most advanced technology on our planet: Nature and biology. The Internet of Biology is that way becoming possible.

Cardea's rapidly expanding IP portfolio now has 29 broad patents issued and another 32 patents pending, cementing Cardea's market-leader position in the graphene biosensor industry, where they are bringing the BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit) Platform to market.

Cardea is headquartered in San Diego and has additional activity in Los Angeles. Cardea is a 100% American developed and built biocompatible semiconductor technology for applications across a variety of sectors including human health, agriculture, molecular diagnostics, biotechnology, environmental monitoring, and animal health.

Contact Cardea

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

US phone: +1 858 319 7135

EU phone: +45 2758 2601

publicrelations@cardeabio.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cardea Bio