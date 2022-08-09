Bible College Online Releases "100 Best Online Christian Colleges" Rankings For 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent University claims Bible College Online's annual title of "Best Christian College" for the second consecutive year due to online degree diversity, historic scholastic excellence, and uncompromising faith-based curriculum.

Regent University is awarded the #1 Christian College by Bible College Online. Who Is Regent University ?

Regent University is a fully accredited Christian college with a longstanding reputation for academic excellence. Their history is rich with accolades, and they are devoted to providing their students with a superb faith-based education. Regent University's commitment to spiritual and academic excellence is perfectly encapsulated in the school's motto: " Christian Leadership To Change The World."

What Makes Regent University Different?

This year, Regent University was named Best Christian College due to its long-standing reputation for credibility, its unparalleled commitment to degree and program diversity, and the incredible ease of use for users while navigating the Regent website.

Since its inception in 1978, Regent has worked tirelessly to ensure that its students receive a well-rounded education, rooted in biblical principles. Regent is fully accredited and offers a wide variety of programs that foster faith, while also preparing students for life beyond school. The variety of degrees offered by Regent can be pursued in person at the Virginia Beach campus, or online. You can learn more about Regent University here: www.regent.edu.

About Bible College Online

Bible College Online is a resource to match prospective students interested in pursuing a faith-based online education with colleges and universities across the United States. Our proven process allows schools and students to build relationships through relevant content giving BCO the information needed to pair each prospective student with their ideal school. BCO is led by Beyond13, a team of digital marketing experts with years of experience navigating the online education space who understands the needs of prospective students and the goals of higher education institutions. For additional information, please visit: www.biblecollegeonline.com.

