Anomatic and Novelis Launch evercycle™ for Cosmetics, Certified to Contain 100% Recycled Aluminum

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anomatic, a global leader of sustainable and decorative anodized aluminum packaging solutions for CPG, is pleased to announce their partnership with Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, following the successful development and commercialization of an eco-friendly alloy meeting the stringent criteria for anodizing and the aesthetic expectations for cosmetics & beauty packaging.

evercycle by Novelis 100% recycled aluminum featured on the Anomatic 2-PC All-Aluminum Jar Lid for Skin Care Packaging (eliminating plastics) enabling 100% recyclability. (PRNewswire)

evercycle™ Cosmetics by Novelis is certified by SCS Global Services to contain 100% recycled aluminum. The new alloy comes at a critical juncture as CPG brands are facing new legislation to enhance and standardize climate-related disclosures including GHG emissions, product lifecycle analysis, future targets, and goals.

"With increasing consumer desire for more sustainable products, Novelis is proud to offer our customers a new packaging solution that is not only made from 100% recycled aluminum but one that can also be easily recycled again," said Jami Chime, Account Manager, Specialty Products, Novelis North America. Greg Beeman, Vice President of Supply Chain at Anomatic attests: "Our partnership with Novelis to jointly develop and bring to market this eco-friendly alloy comprised of 100% recycled content, in a challenging and disruptive metal supply environment, further demonstrates Anomatic's commitment to our customers and their business." Evercycle is currently in production at Novelis and Anomatic.

"It is our corporate social responsibility to make decisions and take action to protect and benefit our planet. We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Novelis, enabling us to develop a groundbreaking product, reducing our carbon footprint, benefiting brands and consumers alike who share a passion for more sustainable solutions," said Mark Ormiston, Vice President – Innovation, Technology & Sustainability, Anomatic. "Rethinking packaging's function, design and manufacture from cradle-to-cradle, we are cultivating and fostering innovation to drive positive change."

SCS Global Services is a third-party certification company providing independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and transparent. Novelis produces its evercycle Cosmetics alloy in Oswego, New York; Kingston, Ontario; and Buckhannon, West Virginia.

About Anomatic

Based in New Albany, Ohio, Anomatic is a full-service manufacturer of anodized aluminum and plastic packaging for the Beauty, Personal Care and Pharmaceutical markets. A pioneer in metal finishing, the company has a rich history of innovation integrating new technologies, developing new capabilities, and building a world-class team with expertise in material science, tooling design & development to full-scale manufacturing all in-house. The company's organic, strategic growth is a clear competitive advantage driving speed-in-development and its best-in-class manufacturing scalability and of the many reasons why some of the world's most recognizable brands have partnered with us for eco-friendly & sustainable, anodized aluminum and plastic packaging solutions.

Media Contact

Steve Rusch, Anomatic

srusch@anomatic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anomatic