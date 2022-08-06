CAIR Raises Reward for Info Leading to Arrest of New Mexico Shooter Targeting Muslims to $10,000 After Another Murder Overnight

CAIR Raises Reward for Info Leading to Arrest of New Mexico Shooter Targeting Muslims to $10,000 After Another Murder Overnight

Civil rights group also calls on the Biden administration to order an 'all hands on deck' federal response and ensure law enforcement has sufficient resources to stop the attacks.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today responded to the murder of another Albuquerque Muslim by a serial shooter who has allegedly been targeting Muslims for nine months by raising its reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible to $10,000.

SEE: Muslim men in Albuquerque were murdered. Police are investigating possible ties to same killer

Muslim men likely targeted and killed in New Mexico, police say

CAIR also called on the Biden administration to take a direct role in responding to the shooting spree and ensure that law enforcement receives all the resources needed to immediately identify and stop the serial shooter.

During a press conference this afternoon, the Albuquerque Police Department and federal law enforcement officials announced that a Muslim man was murdered in Albuquerque last night.

The murder comes in the wake of three murders targeting Muslim men over a nine-month period, which investigators say could be connected. Law enforcement authorities also said the men may have been targeted because of "their race and religion."

During today's press conference, law enforcement urged the Muslim community to be vigilant, announced an increase in police patrols near Muslim institutions, and called on members of the public to report any suspicious activity or any information they feel might be relevant to the case.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE:

"This tragedy is impacting not only the Muslim community - but all Americans," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "We must be united against hate and violence regardless of the race, faith or background of the victims or the perpetrators. We urge anyone with information about these crimes to come forward by contacting law enforcement."

In a statement, CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said:

"The lives of Albuquerque Muslims are in danger. Whoever is responsible for this horrific, hateful shooting spree must be identified and stopped – now."

"We thank local, state and federal law enforcement for their ongoing work on this crisis, and we call the Biden administration to ensure that authorities all of the resources needed to both protect the Albuquerque Muslim community and stop those responsible for these horrific crimes before they claim more innocent lives.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed, and we pray that God enters them into Paradise as martyrs. We encourage Muslim communities and institutions across our nation to exercise vigilance and enhance their security while continuing to fearlessly and confidently live our faith."

CAIR also announced today that is now offering an increased reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murders.

To submit a tip: Call (505) 843-STOP or visit the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers website. An FBI representative at today's news conference asked anyone with information about the murders to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). Residents of Albuquerque were urged to call 242-COPS (2677).

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

Become a Fan of CAIR on Facebook

Subscribe to CAIR's Email List

Subscribe to CAIR's Twitter Feed

Subscribe to CAIR's YouTube Channel

Follow CAIR on Instagram

Donate to CAIR

Do you like reading CAIR press releases and taking part in our action alerts? You can help contribute to CAIR's work of defending civil rights and empowering American Muslims across the country by making a one-time contribution or becoming a monthly donor. Supporters like you make CAIR's advocacy work possible and defeating Islamophobia an achievable goal. Click here to donate to CAIR.

If you would like join CAIR's media list, please sign up here: https://action.cair.com/a/newsletters. — For more information, email: info@cair.com, CC ihooper@cair.com

CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell@cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison@cair.com

View original content:

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)