United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Missile Warning Satellite for U.S. Space Force

Atlas V precisely delivered the last of six SBIRS missions to orbit completing the constellation in support of the warfighter

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit-6 (SBIRS GEO 6) mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command lifted off on Aug. 4 at 6:29 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. To date ULA has launched 152 times with 100 percent mission success.

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., (Aug. 4, 2022) A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the SBIRS GEO 6 mission for the U.S. Space Force lifts off from Space Launch Complex-41 at 6:29 a.m. EDT on August 4.

"Thank you to our U.S. Space Force and industry partners for their outstanding teamwork in successfully delivering the sixth and final SBIRS satellite to orbit," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "We are proud of our role in supporting the warfighter by launching the entire SBIRS satellite constellation, a critical constellation of missile warning satellites that expands the U.S. military's situational awareness on the battlefield and beyond."

"This launch marked ULA's 95th U.S. National Space Security launch," added Wentz. "As the Air Force is gearing up to celebrate its 75th anniversary, we are honored to have been entrusted to deliver the vast majority of our nation's critical assets to orbit. Our customer's missions are vital to ensuring the safety of our women and men in harm's way serving our country."

