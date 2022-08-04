Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

Global System-wide sales grow 14%, up nearly $1 billion year-over-year to over $10 billion

Consolidated comparable sales accelerate to 9% with 14% growth at Tim Hortons Canada, 18% at Burger King International

Digital sales grow double-digits year-over-year to over $3 billion, representing 33% of system-wide sales

Over $400 million of capital returned to shareholders in Q2 through dividends and share buybacks

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)(PRNewswire)

"We made significant progress across our business in the second quarter, accelerating consolidated comparable sales to 9% and driving 14% growth in global system-wide sales. These results reflect benefits from our dedicated investments in key areas of the business, including people, technology, operations and marketing," said José Cil, Chief Executive Officer of RBI.

"The team at Tim Hortons Canada delivered exceptional results this quarter, aided by investments against our Back to Basics plan and strong execution from our committed group of restaurant owners. In the second quarter, we drove sales above pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the onset of the pandemic and continue to build strong momentum as we move to accelerate growth. We believe there is a long runway for Tim's in Canada, anchored by great product quality, menu and digital innovation, and a strong group of restaurant owners," continued Cil.

"We continue to see steady improvements in our Burger King U.S. business and will be sharing the details of our plan to accelerate home market growth with all of our franchisees in early September.  In addition, the Burger King international business had another strong quarter, posting an impressive 18% comparable sales and 28% system-wide sales growth. Meanwhile, the Popeyes' team has been successful delivering strong unit growth and at Firehouse Subs, the team is focused on building the capabilities to execute on our vision of rapid growth for this loved brand in the U.S. and around the world," continued Cil.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the benefits of our diversified, global business model and strong free cash flow generating capability which allows us to continue investing in important areas of the business while returning capital to shareholders. I am incredibly proud of the hard work of our franchisees, team members and employees who remain focused on executing against our long-term plans to drive sustainable growth," concluded Cil.

Consolidated Operational Highlights


Three Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021



(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth






    TH


16.3 %



33.0 %

    BK


14.6 %



37.9 %

    PLK


9.9 %



10.5 %

  Consolidated (a)


14.2 %



31.9 %

    FHS (b)


2.2 %



37.9 %

System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)






    TH

$

1,838


$

1,637

    BK

$

6,444


$

5,883

    PLK

$

1,503


$

1,386

    FHS

$

292


$

  Consolidated (a)

$

10,077


$

8,906

    FHS (b)

$


$

286

Net Restaurant Growth






    TH


5.7 %



2.7 %

    BK


2.8 %



0.1 %

    PLK


8.1 %



5.7 %

  Consolidated (a)


4.1 %



1.3 %

    FHS (b)


2.5 %



2.5 %

System Restaurant Count at Period End






    TH


5,352



5,065

    BK


19,311



18,776

    PLK


3,851



3,562

    FHS


1,233



  Consolidated


29,747



27,403

   FHS (b)




1,203

Comparable Sales






    TH


12.2 %



27.6 %

    BK


10.0 %



18.2 %

    PLK


1.4 %



(0.3) %

  Consolidated (a)


9.0 %



16.5 %

    FHS (b)


(1.4) %



31.2 %


(a) Consolidated system-wide sales growth, consolidated net restaurant growth and consolidated comparable sales do
not include the results of Firehouse Subs for all of the periods presented. Consolidated system-wide sales do not include
the results of Firehouse Subs for 2021.


(b) 2021 Firehouse Subs figures are shown for informational purposes only, consistent with its fiscal calendar.


Note: System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales at
franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchise restaurants, as
approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our
royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales. Additionally,
if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable
sales calculation.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions, except per share data)      

2022


2021


(Unaudited)

Total Revenues

$               1,639


$               1,438

Net Income

$                  346


$                  391

Diluted Earnings per Share

$                 0.76


$                 0.84





TH Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$                  274


$                  253

BK Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$                  270


$                  266

PLK Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$                    61


$                    58

FHS Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$                    13


$                    —

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$                  618


$                  577





Adjusted Net Income(2)

$                  373


$                  358

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share(2)

$                 0.82


$                 0.77



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

669

$

745

Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities

$

(46)

$

(36)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

$

(860)

$

(516)






LTM Free Cash Flow(2)

$

1,562

$

1,346

Net Debt

$

12,606

$

11,194

Net Leverage(2)


5.4x


5.3x



(1)

TH Adjusted EBITDA, BK Adjusted EBITDA, PLK Adjusted EBITDA and FHS Adjusted EBITDA are our measures of segment profitability.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further detail.

Commencing upon the acquisition of Firehouse Subs in December 2021, we have four operating segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK) and Firehouse Subs (FHS). Our financial results and operational highlights are disclosed based on these segments each quarter.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by increases in system-wide sales at Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes. On an as reported basis the increase was also driven by the inclusion of Firehouse Subs. This increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year decrease in Net Income was primarily driven by income tax expense in the current year compared to an income tax benefit in the prior year, unfavorable FX movements, and an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, partially offset by increases in segment income in our TH, BK and PLK segments, the inclusion of FHS segment income and a favorable change from other operating expenses (income), net.

The year-over-year increases in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by increases in TH, BK and PLK Adjusted EBITDA. On an as reported basis the increase was also driven by the inclusion of FHS Adjusted EBITDA partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted Net Income was primarily driven by increases in Adjusted EBITDA in our TH, BK and PLK brands and the inclusion of FHS Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by an increase in adjusted income tax expense.

War in Ukraine

During the first quarter of 2022, we shared a number of actions that we have taken to date as a result of the events related to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. As a reminder, Burger King is our only brand with restaurants in Russia, all of which are operated under a master franchise arrangement. We suspended all corporate support for the Russian market, including operations, marketing, and supply chain support in addition to refusing approvals for new investment and expansion. During the second quarter, we donated funds received from franchised operations in Russia of approximately $1 million to the UNHCR to support humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.

While we currently include results from our franchised restaurants in Russia within reported key business metrics, we do not expect to generate any profits from restaurants in Russia in 2022. During the second quarter, these restaurants had an estimated $11 million, or 2.0%, negative impact on our year-over-year organic adjusted EBITDA growth.

Below are the RBI consolidated and BK segment operational highlights excluding the results from Russia for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Refer to page 24 for the RBI consolidated and BK segment quarterly operational highlights excluding the results from Russia for 2021.

Consolidated Operational Highlights (excluding Russia)   


Three Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021



(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth






    BK


13.2 %



35.8 %

  Consolidated (a)


13.3 %



30.5 %

System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)






    BK

$

6,134


$

5,701

  Consolidated (a)

$

9,767


$

8,724

Net Restaurant Growth






    BK


2.7 %



0.1 %

  Consolidated (a)


4.0 %



1.3 %

System Restaurant Count at Period End






    BK


18,491



17,999

  Consolidated


28,927



26,626

Comparable Sales






    BK


8.7 %



16.8 %

     Consolidated (a)


7.9 %



15.6 %


(a) Consolidated system-wide sales growth, consolidated net restaurant growth and consolidated comparable sales do
not include the results of Firehouse Subs for all of the periods presented. Consolidated system-wide sales do not include
the results of Firehouse Subs for 2021.

COVID-19 and Macro Economic Environment

The global crisis resulting from the spread of coronavirus ("COVID-19") impacted our global restaurant operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, though in 2022 the impact was more modest than in the prior year. During the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, substantially all restaurants remained open, some with limited operations, such as drive-thru, takeout and delivery (where applicable), reduced, if any, dine-in capacity, and/or restrictions on hours of operation. Certain markets periodically required temporary closures while implementing government mandated lockdown orders. For example, while most regions have eased restrictions, increases in cases and new variants caused certain markets, including China, to re-impose temporary restrictions as a result of government mandates. We expect local conditions to continue to dictate limitations on restaurant operations, capacity, and hours of operation. COVID-19 has also contributed to labor challenges, which in some regions resulted in reduced operating hours and service modes at select restaurants as well as supply chain pressures.

In addition, during 2022, there have been increases in commodity, labor and energy costs partially due to the macroeconomic impact of both COVID-19 and the War in Ukraine. Further significant increases in inflation could affect the global, Canadian and U.S. economies, which could have an adverse impact on our business and results of operations if we and our franchisees are not able to adjust prices sufficiently to offset the effect of cost increases without negatively impacting consumer demand.

Reclassification of Technology Revenues and Expenses

During the first quarter of 2022 we made a change to the way we report revenues and expenses related to technology initiatives to provide clarity and consistency across our brands and with our industry peers. We had previously included revenue from technology fees in Franchise and property revenues, while the associated technology expenses were included in General and administrative expenses. Starting in the first quarter of 2022, revenue from technology fees will be reported in Advertising revenues and other services, while the associated technology expenses will be reported in Advertising expenses and other services.

Additionally, prior year amounts in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and accompanying BK segment results have been reclassified in order to be comparable with the current year classifications. These reclassifications did not arise as a result of any changes to accounting policies and relate entirely to presentation with no effect on previously reported net income and segment income. Refer to page 25 for the RBI consolidated and BK segment quarterly results for 2021 adjusted for these reclassifications.

TH Segment Results 


Three Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)


2022



2021



(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth


16.3 %



33.0 %

System-wide Sales

$

1,838


$

1,637

Comparable Sales


12.2 %



27.6 %







Net Restaurant Growth


5.7 %



2.7 %

System Restaurant Count at Period End


5,352



5,065







Sales

$

661


$

556

Franchise and Property Revenues

$

238


$

219

Advertising Revenues and Other Services

$

69


$

56

Total Revenues

$

968


$

831







Cost of Sales

$

537


$

434

Franchise and Property Expenses

$

84


$

86

Advertising Expenses and Other Services

$

71


$

68

Segment G&A

$

32


$

26

Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$

28


$

32

Adjusted EBITDA(1)(3)

$

274


$

253



(3)

TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $3 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, the increase in system-wide sales was primarily driven by comparable sales of 12.2%, including Canada comparable sales of 14.2%, and net restaurant growth of 5.7%.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by an increase in system-wide sales as well as increases in commodity prices passed on to franchisees and an increase in sales to retailers. This increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increases in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales and by advertising revenues exceeding advertising expenses in the current year period compared to advertising expenses exceeding advertising revenues in the prior year period driven by our support behind the marketing program in Canada in the prior year period, partially offset by an increase in Segment G&A. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

BK Segment Results


Three Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)


2022



2021



(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth


14.6 %



37.9 %

System-wide Sales

$

6,444


$

5,883

Comparable Sales


10.0 %



18.2 %







Net Restaurant Growth


2.8 %



0.1 %

System Restaurant Count at Period End


19,311



18,776







Sales

$

17


$

17

Franchise and Property Revenues

$

335


$

322

Advertising Revenues and Other Services

$

121


$

120

Total Revenues

$

473


$

459







Cost of Sales

$

19


$

17

Franchise and Property Expenses

$

34


$

33

Advertising Expenses and Other Services

$

123


$

115

Segment G&A

$

40


$

41

Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$

12


$

12

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

270


$

266

For the second quarter of 2022, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by comparable sales of 10.0%, including rest of the world comparable sales of 18.4% and relatively flat US comparable sales, and net restaurant growth of 2.8%.

The year-over-year changes in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales. This increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year changes in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales, partially offset by advertising revenues exceeding advertising expenses to a lesser extent than in the prior year period, an increase in expenses related to technology initiatives, and a decrease in bad debt recoveries in the current year compared to the prior year. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

PLK Segment Results


Three Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)


2022



2021



(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth


9.9 %



10.5 %

System-wide Sales

$

1,503


$

1,386

Comparable Sales


1.4 %



(0.3) %







Net Restaurant Growth


8.1 %



5.7 %

System Restaurant Count at Period End


3,851



3,562







Sales

$

20


$

17

Franchise and Property Revenues

$

81


$

71

Advertising Revenues and Other Services

$

64


$

60

Total Revenues

$

165


$

148







Cost of Sales

$

19


$

16

Franchise and Property Expenses

$

5


$

2

Advertising Expenses and Other Services

$

64


$

60

Segment G&A

$

17


$

13

Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$

1


$

2

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

61


$

58

For the second quarter of 2022, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by net restaurant growth of 8.1%, and comparable sales of 1.4%, including relatively flat US comparable sales.

The year-over-year changes in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales. This increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increases in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales, partially offset by an increase in Segment G&A. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

FHS Segment Results


Three Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)


2022



2021



(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth (a)


2.2 %



37.9 %

System-wide Sales (a)

$

292


$

286

Comparable Sales (a)


(1.4) %



31.2 %







Net Restaurant Growth (a)


2.5 %



2.5 %

System Restaurant Count at Period End (a)


1,233



1,203







Sales

$

10



N/A

Franchise and Property Revenues

$

22



N/A

Advertising Revenues and Other Services

$

1



N/A

Total Revenues

$

33



N/A







Cost of Sales

$

9



N/A

Franchise and Property Expenses

$

2



N/A

Advertising Expenses and Other Services

$

1



N/A

Segment G&A

$

8



N/A

Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$

1



N/A

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

13



N/A


(a) 2021 Firehouse Subs figures are shown for informational purposes only, consistent with its fiscal calendar.

For the second quarter of 2022, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by net restaurant growth of 2.5%, partially offset by a decrease in comparable sales of (1.4)%, including a decrease in US comparable sales of (1.2)%.

Cash and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, total debt was $13.4 billion, net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $0.8 billion) was $12.6 billion, and net leverage was 5.4x. During the second quarter we also repurchased 3.2 million RBI common shares for $165 million under our $1 billion share repurchase program and as of June 30, 2022 had $123 million remaining under the authorization. We plan to submit a new normal course issuer bid, subject to TSX approval, to be effective following expiration of the current one.

The RBI Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.54 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2022 to shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 21, 2022.

Investor Conference Call 

We will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to review financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The earnings call will be broadcast live via our investor relations website at http://rbi.com/investors and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. The dial-in number is 1 (646)-904-5544 for U.S. callers, 1 (226)-828-7575 for Canadian callers, and 1 (929)-526-1599 for callers from other countries. For all dial-in numbers please use the following access code: 194063.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations regarding the effects and continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and related macro-economic conditions on our results of operations, business, liquidity, prospects and restaurant operations and those of our franchisees, including local conditions and government-imposed limitations and restrictions, our growth opportunities and ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth, through product quality, menu and digital innovation and a committed group of restaurant owners, our continued investment in our business and returning capital to shareholders, our plans to accelerate home market growth, and our suspension of operations in and financial results from Russia. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: risks related to unforeseen events such as pandemics; risks related to supply chain; risks related to ownership and leasing of properties; risks related to our franchisees financial stability and their ability to access and maintain the liquidity necessary to operate their business; risks related to RBI's ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to RBI's ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; risks related to technology; risks related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and changes in applicable tax and other laws and regulations or interpretations thereof. Other than as required under U.S. federal securities laws or Canadian securities laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) 
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues:








Sales

$              708


$              590


$              1,317


$              1,097

Franchise and property revenues

676


612


1,291


1,160

Advertising revenues and other services

255


236


482


441

Total revenues

1,639


1,438


3,090


2,698

Operating costs and expenses:








Cost of sales

584


467


1,078


868

Franchise and property expenses

125


121


255


237

Advertising expenses and other services

259


243


506


480

General and administrative expenses

146


108


279


212

(Income) loss from equity method investments

9


3


22


5

Other operating expenses (income), net

(25)


8


(41)


(34)

Total operating costs and expenses

1,098


950


2,099


1,768

Income from operations

541


488


991


930

Interest expense, net

129


126


256


250

Income before income taxes

412


362


735


680

Income tax expense (benefit)

66


(29)


119


18

Net income

346


391


616


662

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

110


132


197


224

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$              236


$              259


$                 419


$                 438

Earnings per common share








Basic

$             0.77


$             0.84


$                1.36


$                1.43

Diluted

$             0.76


$             0.84


$                1.35


$                1.42

Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions):








Basic

308


307


308


307

Diluted

455


466


456


465

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data) 
(Unaudited)


As of


June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                                  838


$                               1,087

Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance of $21 and $18,
respectively

551


547

Inventories, net

114


96

Prepaids and other current assets

65


86

Total current assets

1,568


1,816

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of
$1,027 and $979, respectively

1,984


2,035

Operating lease assets, net

1,113


1,130

Intangible assets, net

11,296


11,417

Goodwill

5,866


6,006

Net investment in property leased to franchisees

82


80

Other assets, net

845


762

Total assets

$                             22,754


$                             23,246

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts and drafts payable

$                                  705


$                                  614

Other accrued liabilities

783


947

Gift card liability

163


221

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases

112


96

Total current liabilities

1,763


1,878

Long-term debt, net of current portion

12,881


12,916

Finance leases, net of current portion

326


333

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

1,053


1,070

Other liabilities, net

1,477


1,822

Deferred income taxes, net

1,345


1,374

Total liabilities

18,845


19,393

Shareholders' equity:




Common shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at June 30,
2022 and December 31, 2021; 305,743,537 shares issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2022; 309,025,068 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2021

1,929


2,156

Retained earnings

871


791

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(586)


(710)

Total Restaurant Brands International Inc. shareholders' equity

2,214


2,237

Noncontrolling interests

1,695


1,616

Total shareholders' equity

3,909


3,853

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                             22,754


$                             23,246

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In millions of U.S. dollars) 
(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$                             616


$                             662

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:




Depreciation and amortization

97


100

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount

14


13

(Income) loss from equity method investments

22


5

(Gain) loss on remeasurement of foreign denominated transactions

(52)


(35)

Net (gains) losses on derivatives

27


42

Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense

59


46

Deferred income taxes


24

Other

2


(12)

Changes in current assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions:




Accounts and notes receivable

4


17

Inventories and prepaids and other current assets

(27)


(5)

Accounts and drafts payable

99


103

Other accrued liabilities and gift card liability

(199)


(129)

Tenant inducements paid to franchisees

(6)


(1)

Other long-term assets and liabilities

13


(85)

Net cash provided by operating activities

669


745

Cash flows from investing activities:




Payments for property and equipment

(28)


(46)

Net proceeds from disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings

10


14

Net payments in connection with purchase of Firehouse Subs

(12)


Settlement/sale of derivatives, net

9


1

Other investing activities, net

(25)


(5)

Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities

(46)


(36)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from long-term debt

2


Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases

(47)


(54)

Payment of dividends on common shares and distributions on Partnership
exchangeable units

(485)


(484)

Repurchase of common shares

(326)


Proceeds from stock option exercises

4


56

(Payments) proceeds from derivatives

(6)


(32)

Other financing activities, net

(2)


(2)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

(860)


(516)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(12)


9

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(249)


202

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,087


1,560

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                             838


$                          1,762

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:




Interest paid

$                             209


$                             198

Income taxes paid

$                             120


$                             142

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Key Operating Metrics

We evaluate our restaurants and assess our business based on the following operating metrics.

System-wide sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchise restaurants and Company restaurants (referred to as system-wide sales) in one period from the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales refers to the percentage change in restaurant sales in one period from the same prior year period for restaurants that have been open for 13 months or longer for TH, BK and FHS and 17 months or longer for PLK. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation. System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are measured on a constant currency basis, which means that results exclude the effect of foreign currency translation ("FX Impact") and are calculated by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. We analyze key operating metrics on a constant currency basis as this helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of currency movements.

System-wide sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Net restaurant growth refers to the net increase in restaurant count (openings, net of permanent closures) over a trailing twelve month period, divided by the restaurant count at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period.

These metrics are important indicators of the overall direction of our business, including trends in sales and the effectiveness of each brand's marketing, operations and growth initiatives.



Three Months Ended June 30,

KPIs by Market


2022



2021



(Unaudited)

System-wide Sales Growth






TH - Canada


16.7 %



29.8 %

TH - Rest of World


14.2 %



55.5 %

TH - Global


16.3 %



33.0 %







BK - US


(0.3) %



13.2 %

BK - Rest of World


27.6 %



67.1 %

BK - Global


14.6 %



37.9 %







PLK - US


6.0 %



5.1 %

PLK - Rest of World


38.8 %



70.4 %

PLK - Global


9.9 %



10.5 %







FHS - US (a)


1.6 %



36.8 %

FHS - Rest of World (a)


14.9 %



71.4 %

FHS - Global (a)


2.2 %



37.9 %







System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)






TH - Canada

$

1,568


$

1,399

TH - Rest of World

$

270


$

238

TH - Global

$

1,838


$

1,637







BK - US

$

2,611


$

2,618

BK - Rest of World

$

3,833


$

3,265

BK - Global

$

6,444


$

5,883







PLK - US

$

1,275


$

1,209

PLK - Rest of World

$

228


$

177

PLK - Global

$

1,503


$

1,386







FHS - US (a)

$

278


$

274

FHS - Rest of World (a)

$

14


$

12

FHS - Global (a)

$

292


$

286







Comparable Sales






TH - Canada


14.2 %



27.4 %

TH - Rest of World


0.4 %



28.7 %

TH - Global


12.2 %



27.6 %







BK - US


0.4 %



13.0 %

BK - Rest of World


18.4 %



24.8 %

BK - Global


10.0 %



18.2 %







PLK - US


(0.1) %



(2.5) %

PLK - Rest of World


12.4 %



24.7 %

PLK - Global


1.4 %



(0.3) %







FHS - US (a)


(1.2) %



31.3 %

FHS - Rest of World (a)


(7.4) %



30.7 %

FHS - Global (a)


(1.4) %



31.2 %


As of

KPIs by Market

June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


(Unaudited)

Net Restaurant Growth




TH - Canada

(0.5) %


(1.5) %

TH - Rest of World

27.3 %


20.3 %

TH - Global

5.7 %


2.7 %





BK - US

(0.5) %


(2.2) %

BK - Rest of World

4.9 %


1.6 %

BK - Global

2.8 %


0.1 %





PLK - US

6.0 %


5.8 %

PLK - Rest of World

14.4 %


5.5 %

PLK - Global

8.1 %


5.7 %





FHS - US (a)

1.9 %


1.6 %

FHS - Rest of World (a)

18.2 %


33.3 %

FHS - Global (a)

2.5 %


2.5 %





Restaurant Count




TH - Canada

3,917


3,938

TH - Rest of World

1,435


1,127

TH - Global

5,352


5,065





BK - US

7,058


7,095

BK - Rest of World

12,253


11,681

BK - Global

19,311


18,776





PLK - US

2,827


2,667

PLK - Rest of World

1,024


895

PLK - Global

3,851


3,562





FHS - US (a)

1,181


1,159

FHS - Rest of World (a)

52


44

FHS - Global (a)

1,233


1,203


(a) 2021 Firehouse Subs figures are shown for informational purposes only, consistent with its fiscal calendar.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Supplemental Disclosure 
(Unaudited)

General and Administrative Expenses


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Segment G&A TH(1)

$                      32


$                      26


$                      61


$                      50

Segment G&A BK(1)

40


41


85


76

Segment G&A PLK(1)

17


13


32


27

Segment G&A FHS(1)

8



16


Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive
compensation expense(2)

32


20


59


46

Depreciation and amortization(3)

7


5


12


9

FHS Transaction costs

4



5


Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees

6


3


9


4

General and administrative expenses

$                    146


$                    108


$                    279


$                    212

(1)

Segment G&A includes segment general and administrative expenses and excludes share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, FHS Transaction costs and corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees.

(2)

Represents share-based compensation expense associated with equity awards for the periods indicated; also includes the portion of annual non-cash incentive compensation expense that eligible employees elected to receive or are expected to elect to receive as common equity in lieu of their 2021 and 2022 cash bonus, respectively.

(3)

Segment depreciation and amortization reflects depreciation and amortization included in the respective segment cost of sales, franchise and property expenses and advertising expenses and other services. Depreciation and amortization included in general and administrative expenses reflects all other depreciation and amortization.

Other Operating Expenses (Income), net

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant
closures, and refranchisings(4)

$                       (1)


$                        1


$                        1


$                       (1)

Litigation settlement (gains) and reserves, net

2


1


3


3

Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange(5)

(31)


8


(52)


(35)

Other, net

5


(2)


7


(1)

     Other operating expenses (income), net

$                     (25)


$                        8


$                     (41)


$                     (34)

(4)

Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings represent sales of properties and other costs related to restaurant closures and refranchisings.  Gains and losses recognized in the current period may reflect certain costs related to closures and refranchisings that occurred in previous periods.



(5)

Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange is primarily related to revaluation of foreign denominated assets and liabilities.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
(Unaudited)

Below, we define the non-GAAP financial measures, provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and discuss the reasons why we believe this information is useful to management and may be useful to investors. These measures do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and may differ from similarly captioned measures of other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, RBI reports the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Organic revenue growth, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, Free Cash Flow, LTM Free Cash Flow and Net Leverage. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance or liquidity, as they provide them with the same tools that management uses to evaluate our performance or liquidity and are responsive to questions we receive from both investors and analysts. By disclosing these non-GAAP measures, we intend to provide investors with a consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before interest expense, net, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation and amortization and is used by management to measure operating performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding (i) the non-cash impact of share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, (ii) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (iii) other operating expenses (income), net, and (iv) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities. For the periods referenced, this included non-recurring fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Firehouse Subs acquisition consisting of professional fees, compensation related expenses and integration costs as well as costs from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services related to significant tax reform legislation, regulations and related restructuring initiatives. Management believes that these types of expenses are either not related to our underlying profitability drivers or not likely to re-occur in the foreseeable future and the varied timing, size and nature of these projects may cause volatility in our results unrelated to the performance of our core business that does not reflect trends of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to measure operating performance of the business, excluding these non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, also represents our measure of segment income for each of our four operating segments.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve month period to the date reported. See reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA in the following pages.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income excluding (i) franchise agreement amortization as a result of acquisition accounting, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount, (iii) loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015, November 2019 and September 2021, (iv) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (v) other operating expenses (income), net, and (vi) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities (as described above).

Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of RBI during the reporting period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business, excluding certain non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance.

Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Leverage is an operating performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth, on an organic basis, are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of FX movements and also exclude the results of Firehouse Subs for the first four full fiscal quarters following the acquisition. Management believes that organic growth is an important metric for measuring the operating performance of our business as it helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of FX movements and the Firehouse Subs acquisition. We calculate the impact of FX movements by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates.

Free Cash Flow is the total of Net cash provided by operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure used by management as one factor in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. LTM Free Cash Flow is defined as Free Cash Flow for the last twelve month period to the date reported.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
Organic Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA 
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Variance


FHS Impact


Impact of FX
Movements


Organic Growth

(in US$ millions)


2022


2021


$


%


$


$


$


%

Revenue

















TH


$           968


$           831


$           137


16.5 %


$              —


$               (29)


$           166


20.7 %

BK


$           473


$           459


$             14


3.2 %


$              —


$               (12)


$             26


6.2 %

PLK


$           165


$           148


$             17


11.0 %


$              —


$                 (1)


$             18


11.4 %

FHS


$             33


$              —


$             33


NM


$             33


$                 —


$              —


— %

 Total Revenues


$        1,639


$        1,438


$           201


14.0 %


$             33


$               (42)


$           210


15.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA

















TH


$           274


$           253


$             21


8.4 %


$              —


$                 (9)


$             30


12.3 %

BK


$           270


$           266


$               4


1.6 %


$              —


$               (11)


$             15


6.1 %

PLK


$             61


$             58


$               3


4.4 %


$              —


$                 (1)


$               4


5.3 %

FHS


$             13


$              —


$             13


NM


$             13


$                 —


$              —


— %

Adjusted EBITDA


$           618


$           577


$             41


7.1 %


$             13


$               (21)


$             49


8.7 %

Note: Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding.

NM - not meaningful

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Segment income:








TH

$                    274


$                    253


$                    505


$                    460

BK

270


266


499


483

PLK

61


58


117


114

FHS

13



27


Adjusted EBITDA

618


577


1,148


1,057

Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive
compensation expense(1)

32


20


59


46

FHS Transaction costs(2)

4



5


Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(3)

6


3


9


4

Impact of equity method investments(4)

12


7


28


11

Other operating expenses (income), net

(25)


8


(41)


(34)

EBITDA

589


539


1,088


1,030

Depreciation and amortization

48


51


97


100

Income from operations

541


488


991


930

Interest expense, net

129


126


256


250

Income tax expense (benefit)(5)

66


(29)


119


18

Net income

$                    346


$                    391


$                    616


$                    662

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS 
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(in US$ millions, except per share data)


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income

$

346

$

391

$

616

$

662

Income tax expense (benefit)(5)


66


(29)


119


18

Income before income taxes


412


362


735


680

Adjustments:









Franchise agreement amortization


8


8


16


16

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt
issuance discount


7


6


14


13

Interest expense and loss on extinguished debt(6)


16


7


32


15

FHS Transaction costs(2)


4



5


Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(3)


6


3


9


4

Impact of equity method investments(4)


12


7


28


11

Other operating expenses (income), net


(25)


8


(41)


(34)

Total adjustments


28


39


63


25

Adjusted income before income taxes


440


401


798


705

Adjusted income tax expense(5)(7)


67


43


130


90

Adjusted net income

$

373

$

358

$

668

$

615

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.82

$

0.77

$

1.46

$

1.32

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


455


466


456


465

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
Net Leverage and Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow 
(Unaudited)



As of

(in US$ millions, except ratio)


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021

Long-term debt, net of current portion


$                             12,881


$                             12,375

Finance leases, net of current portion


326


326

Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases


112


113

Unamortized deferred financing costs and deferred issue discount


125


142

Total debt


13,444


12,956






Cash and cash equivalents


838


1,762

Net debt


12,606


11,194

LTM adjusted EBITDA


2,339


2,119

Net leverage


5.4x


5.3x



Six Months Ended June 30,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
June 30,

(in US$ millions)


2022


2021


2020


2021


2020


2022


2021

Calculation:


A


B


C


D


E


A + D - B


B + E - C

Net cash provided by operating
activities


$           669


$           745


$           196


$       1,726


$          921


$       1,650


$       1,470

Payments for property and
equipment


(28)


(46)


(39)


(106)


(117)


(88)


(124)

Free Cash flow


$           641


$           699


$           157


$       1,620


$          804


$       1,562


$       1,346



Six Months
Ended
June 30,


Three
Months
Ended
March 31,


Three
Months
Ended
June 30,

(in US$ millions)


2022


2022


2022

Calculation:


A


B


A -B

Net cash provided by operating
activities


$           669


$           234


$           435

Payments for property and
equipment


(28)


(10)


(18)

Free Cash Flow


$           641


$           224


$           417

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income 
(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
June 30,

(in US$ millions)


2022


2021


2020


2021


2020


2022


2021

Calculation:


A


B


C


D


E


A + D - B


B + E - C

Segment income:















TH

$

505

$

460

$

336

$

997

$

823

$

1,042

$

947

BK


499


483


360


1,021


823


1,037


946

PLK


117


114


106


228


218


231


226

FHS


27




2



29


Adjusted EBITDA


1,148


1,057


802


2,248


1,864


2,339


2,119

Share-based compensation and non-
cash incentive compensation expense(1)


59


46


44


102


84


115


86

FHS Transaction costs(2)


5




18



23


Corporate restructuring and tax
advisory fees(3)


9


4


8


16


16


21


12

Impact of equity method
investments(4)


28


11


22


25


48


42


37

Other operating expenses (income),
net


(41)


(34)


5


7


105



66

EBITDA


1,088


1,030


723


2,080


1,611


2,138


1,918

Depreciation and amortization


97


100


91


201


189


198


198

Income from operations


991


930


632


1,879


1,422


1,940


1,720

Interest expense, net


256


250


247


505


508


511


511

Loss on early extinguishment of debt





11


98


11


98

Income tax expense (benefit)(5)


119


18


(3)


110


66


211


87

Net income

$

616

$

662

$

388

$

1,253

$

750

$

1,207

$

1,024

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
Footnotes to Reconciliation Tables

(1)

Represents share-based compensation expense associated with equity awards for the periods indicated; also includes
the portion of annual non-cash incentive compensation expense that eligible employees elected to receive or are
expected to elect to receive as common equity in lieu of their 2021 and 2022 cash bonus, respectively.



(2)

In connection with the acquisition of Firehouse Subs, we incurred certain non-recurring general and administrative
expenses during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily consisting of professional fees, compensation
related expenses and integration costs.



(3)

Costs arising primarily from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational
corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services
related to significant tax reform legislation, regulations and related restructuring initiatives.



(4)

Represents (i) (income) loss from equity method investments and (ii) cash distributions received from our equity
method investments. Cash distributions received from our equity method investments is included in segment income.



(5)

The effective tax rate during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 reflects $89 million and $87 million,
respectively, from the result of net reserve releases related to expiring statutes of limitation for certain prior tax years
which reduced our effective tax rate by approximately 24.7% and 12.8% for the three and six months ended June 30,
2021, respectively. The impact of the net reserve releases decreased our adjusted effective tax rate by 6.1% and 3.2%
for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.



(6)

Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense. Interest expense included in this amount
represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into
interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015, November 2019 and September 2021.



(7)

Adjusted income tax expense includes the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and is calculated using our
statutory tax rate in the jurisdiction in which the costs were incurred.

Consolidated Operational Highlights (excluding Russia)

Below are the RBI consolidated and BK segment operational highlights excluding the results from Russia for each quarter of 2021.



Three Months Ended


Twelve
Months
Ended



March 31,
2021



June 30,

2021



September
30, 2021



December
31, 2021



December 31,
2021



(Unaudited)




System-wide Sales Growth















    BK


1.5 %



35.8 %



11.7 %



14.8 %



15.1 %

Consolidated (a)


1.2 %



30.5 %



10.4 %



13.4 %



13.3 %

System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)















    BK

$

5,012


$

5,701


$

6,017


$

5,996


$

22,726

Consolidated (a)

$

7,735


$

8,724


$

9,182


$

9,130


$

34,771

Net Restaurant Growth















    BK


(0.8) %



0.1 %



1.3 %



3.2 %



3.2 %

Consolidated (a)


0.3 %



1.3 %



2.4 %



4.4 %



4.4 %

System Restaurant Count at Period
End















    BK


17,925



17,999



18,131



18,427



18,427

Consolidated


26,407



26,626



26,875



27,423



27,423

Comparable Sales















    BK


0.7 %



16.8 %



7.4 %



10.9 %



8.7 %

Consolidated (a)


0.2 %



15.6 %



6.1 %



9.0 %



7.6 %


(a) Consolidated system-wide sales growth, consolidated system-wide sales, consolidated net restaurant growth and consolidated comparable sales do not include the results of Firehouse Subs for all of the periods presented.

Reclassification of Technology Revenues and Expenses for 2021

Below are the RBI consolidated and BK segment quarterly results for 2021 adjusted for the reclassification of technology revenues from Franchise and property revenues to Advertising revenues and other services and technology expenses from General and administrative expenses to Advertising expenses and other services.

RBI Consolidated Results


Three Months Ended

(in US$ millions)


March 31,
2021



June 30,
2021



September 30,
2021



December 31,
2021



(Unaudited)

Revenues:












Sales

$

507


$

590


$

621


$

660

Franchise and Property Revenues (a)


548



612



635



648

Advertising Revenues and Other Services (a)


205



236



239



238

Total Revenues


1,260



1,438



1,495



1,546

Operating costs and expenses:












Cost of Sales


401



467



490



532

Franchise and Property Expenses


116



121



121



131

Advertising Expenses and Other Services (b)


237



243



245



261

General and Administrative Expenses (b)


104



108



115



157

(Income) Loss from Equity Method Investments


2



3



7



(8)

Other Operating Expenses (Income), net


(42)



8



(16)



57

Total Operating Costs and Expenses


818



950



962



1,130

Income from Operations


442



488



533



416

Interest Expense, net


124



126



128



127

Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt






11



Income before Income Taxes


318



362



394



289

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)


47



(29)



65



27

Net Income

$

271


$

391


$

329


$

262


(a) Reflects reclassification of technology revenues from Franchise and property revenues to Advertising revenues and other services of $2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, $4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. There were no related reclassifications during the three months ended March 31, 2021.


(b) Reflects reclassification of technology expenses from General and administrative expenses (Segment G&A for BK segment results) to Advertising expenses and other services of $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, $5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, $8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $10 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

BK Segment Results


Three Months Ended

(in US$ millions)


March 31,
2021



June 30,
2021



September 30,
2021



December 31,
2021



(Unaudited)

Sales

$

16


$

17


$

16


$

15

Franchise and Property Revenues (a)

$

289


$

322


$

333


$

348

Advertising Revenues and Other Services (a)

$

102


$

120


$

118


$

117

Total Revenues

$

407


$

459


$

467


$

480













Cost of Sales

$

16


$

17


$

16


$

17

Franchise and Property Expenses

$

33


$

33


$

34


$

42

Advertising Expenses and Other Services (b)

$

118


$

115


$

118


$

123

Segment G&A (b)

$

35


$

40


$

39


$

47

Segment Depreciation and Amortization

$

12


$

12


$

12


$

12

Adjusted EBITDA

$

217


$

266


$

272


$

266

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301599614.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.