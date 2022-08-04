QUAKER HOUGHTON ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Record net sales of $492.4 million increased 13% compared to Q2'21 driven by higher selling prices

Reported net income of $14.3 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.80

Delivered $58.5 million of adjusted EBITDA and $1.32 of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

Successfully amended our credit agreement and extended our maturity profile to June 2027

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton ("the Company") (NYSE: KWR), the global leader in industrial process fluids, today announced its second quarter 2022 results.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 492.4

$ 435.3

$ 966.6

$ 865.0 Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation 14.3

33.6

34.2

72.2 Earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.80

1.88

1.91

4.03 Non-GAAP net income * 23.7

32.4

49.1

70.4 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share * 1.32

1.82

2.74

3.93 Adjusted EBITDA * 58.5

70.1

118.9

147.2























* Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations section below for additional information

Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

Second quarter 2022 net sales were a record of $492.4 million, an increase of 13% compared to $435.3 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to an increase in selling price and product mix of approximately 22% and additional net sales from acquisitions of 1%, partially offset by a 6% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation and a 4% decrease in organic sales volumes. The increase in selling price and product mix was primarily attributable to double-digit price increases in all segments in response to ongoing and unprecedented raw material and supply chain-related inflationary pressures. The decline in organic sales volumes was primarily attributable to COVID-19 related disruptions in China, the wind-down of the tolling agreement for products previously divested related to the Quaker Houghton combination, the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Company's ongoing value based pricing initiatives, partially offset by net new business wins.

The Company generated net income in the second quarter of 2022 of $14.3 million or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to the prior year quarter net income of $33.6 million or $1.88 per diluted share. Excluding non-recurring and non-core items in each period, the Company's second quarter of 2022 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $1.32 compared to $1.82 in the prior year quarter. The Company's second quarter of 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $58.5 million declined compared to $70.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, as the increase in net sales was more than offset by lower gross margins primarily attributable to significant increases in raw material and other costs, compared to the prior year period.

Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We delivered another quarter of record net sales in the second quarter, driven by strong price realization and above market volume growth. As expected our earnings declined primarily due to ongoing inflationary pressures, COVID-19 disruptions in China, unfavorable foreign currency translation, geopolitical issues and other disruptions that impacted our customers and end markets. Notwithstanding, we delivered significant price increases which offset the raw material inflation and helped to stabilize our gross margins on a sequential basis. I am energized by the commitment and focus of our people who continually demonstrate their dedication to delivering on our objectives and the value proposition of our products and services to our customers.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on executing on items within our control. We are actively working with our customers to get the needed pricing to offset the persistent inflationary pressures on our margins while remaining vigilant on our costs. Therefore, despite significant uncertainty caused by several macroeconomic factors, we continue to expect to deliver sequential gross margin expansion and earnings growth in the second half of 2022."

Second Quarter 2022 Segment Results

The Company's second quarter 2022 operating performance of each of its four reportable operating segments: (i) Americas; (ii) Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"); (iii) Asia/Pacific; and (iv) Global Specialty Businesses, are further described below.









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Net Sales* 2022

2021

2022

2021

Americas $ 172.7

$ 139.7

$ 326.9

$ 274.5

EMEA 123.1

123.4

248.7

243.3

Asia/Pacific 99.8

91.6

204.1

188.3

Global Specialty Businesses 96.8

80.6

186.9

159.0



















































Segment operating earnings*













Americas $ 33.8

$ 33.6

$ 63.0 $ 65.9 EMEA 13.3

23.4

30.0 48.6 Asia/Pacific 22.2

23.2

44.1 50.7 Global Specialty Businesses 27.8

24.2

52.9 48.4















* Refer to the Segment Measures and Reconciliations section below for additional information

All four segments benefitted from double-digit increases in selling price and product mix in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Organic sales volumes increased approximately 10% in Global Specialty Businesses compared to the prior year quarter, while the other segments declined due to the impacts on sales volumes mentioned above. The EMEA and Asia/Pacific segments were also significantly impacted by unfavorable foreign currency translation. Operating earnings from the Global Specialty Businesses and Americas segments increased compared to the prior year quarter whereas the other segments declined due to continued raw material and other inflationary cost pressures, the impact of the COVID-19 disruptions in China on our Asia/Pacific segment, and the unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation.

All four segments benefitted from increases in selling price and product mix compared to the first quarter of 2022, as we continued our strategic pricing initiatives. Organic sales volumes increased compared to the first quarter of 2022 in the Global Specialty Businesses and the Americas but declined in Asia/Pacific and EMEA, primarily due to COVID-19 disruptions in China, which impacted our Asia/Pacific segment, as well as lower sales volumes attributable to the war in Ukraine, and the Company's ongoing value based pricing initiatives, partially offset by net new business wins. Asia/Pacific and EMEA were also unfavorably impacted by foreign currency translation.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Highlights

The Company had a net operating cash outflow of $2.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, bringing the year-to-date net operating cash outflow to $8.4 million, compared to a net operating cash outflow of $9.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The net operating cash outflow in both periods reflects working capital investment primarily related to higher accounts receivable due to increases in net sales and higher inventory due primarily to rising raw material costs and to a lesser extent an increase in certain inventory stocks in response to global supply chain and logistics challenges.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company successfully amended its credit agreement and extended the maturity from August 2024 to June 2027. As of June 30, 2022, the Company's total gross debt was $989.1 million and its cash and cash equivalents was $202.3 million. The Company's net debt was approximately $786.8 million, and its net debt divided by its trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA was approximately 3.2x.

Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations

The information included in this press release includes non-GAAP (unaudited) financial information that includes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they enhance a reader's understanding of the financial performance of the Company, are indicative of future operating performance of the Company, and facilitate a comparison among fiscal periods, as the non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that are not indicative of future operating performance or not considered core to the Company's operations. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company presents EBITDA which is calculated as net income attributable to the Company before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies. The Company also presents adjusted EBITDA which is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus certain items that are not indicative of future operating performance or not considered core to the Company's operations. In addition, the Company presents non-GAAP operating income which is calculated as operating income plus or minus certain items that are not indicative of future operating performance or not considered core to the Company's operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP operating margin are calculated as the percentage of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating income to consolidated net sales, respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide transparent and useful information and are widely used by investors, analysts, and peers in our industry as well as by management in assessing the operating performance of the Company on a consistent basis.

Additionally, the Company presents non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as additional performance measures. Non-GAAP net income is calculated as adjusted EBITDA, defined above, less depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies, in each case adjusted, as applicable, for any depreciation, amortization, interest or tax impacts resulting from the non-core items identified in the reconciliation of net income attributable to the Company to adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income per diluted share as accounted for under the "two-class share method." The Company believes that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share provide transparent and useful information and are widely used by investors, analysts, and peers in our industry as well as by management in assessing the operating performance of the Company on a consistent basis.

As it relates to 2022 projections for the Company as well as other forward-looking information described further above, the Company has not provided guidance for comparable GAAP measures or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because it is unable to determine with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items necessary to calculate such measures without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, certain non-recurring or non-core items the Company may record that could materially impact net income, as well as the impact of COVID-19. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on the U.S. GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

The Company's reference to trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA within this press release refers to the twelve month period ended June 30, 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $245.8 million, which includes (i) the six months ended June 30, 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $118.9 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations below, and (ii) the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $274.1 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations included in the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results press release dated February 24, 2022, less (iii) the six months ended June 30, 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $147.2 million, as presented in the non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Certain of the prior period non-GAAP financial measures presented in the following tables have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation. The following tables reconcile the Company's non-GAAP financial measures (unaudited) to their most directly comparable GAAP (unaudited) financial measures (dollars in thousands unless otherwise noted, except per share amounts):

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Margin Reconciliations



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021





Operating income $ 31,903

$ 38,816

$ 61,306

$ 83,710





Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses (a) 1,831

7,082

6,704

15,288





Strategic planning and transformation expenses 3,112

—

6,200

—





Executive transition costs 645

308

1,184

812





Russia-Ukraine conflict related expenses 929

—

2,095

—





Other charges 385

242

476

293





Non-GAAP operating income $ 38,805

$ 46,448

$ 77,965

$ 100,103





Non-GAAP operating margin (%) 7.9 %

10.7 %

8.1 %

11.6 %





EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliations











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation $ 14,343

$ 33,570

$ 34,159

$ 72,185



Depreciation and amortization (a)(b) 20,856

22,344

41,583

44,792



Interest expense, net 6,494

5,618

11,839

11,088



Taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income 1,374

15,218

4,240

25,907



of associated companies (c)































EBITDA $ 43,067

$ 76,750

$ 91,821

$ 153,972



Equity loss (income) in a captive insurance company 1,781

(883)

2,025

(3,963)



Combination, restructuring and other 2,248

6,956

9,100

9,359



acquisition-related expenses (a)































Strategic planning and transformation expenses 3,112

—

6,200

—



Executive transition costs 645

308

1,184

812



Russia-Ukraine conflict related expenses 929

—

2,095

—



Brazilian non-income tax credits —

(13,293)

—

(13,293)



Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,763

—

6,763

—



Other charges (54)

219

(253)

318



Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,491

$ 70,057

$ 118,935

$ 147,205



Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 11.9 %

16.1 %

12.3 %

17.0 %























Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,491

$ 70,057

$ 118,935

$ 147,205



Less: Depreciation and amortization - adjusted (a)(b) 20,856

22,218

41,583

44,251



Less: Interest expense, net 6,494

5,618

11,839

11,088



Less: Taxes on income before equity in net (loss) 7,466

9,773

16,368

21,512



income of associated companies – adjusted (c)































Non-GAAP net income $ 23,675

$ 32,448

$ 49,145

$ 70,354



Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share Reconciliations











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders $ 0.80

$ 1.88

$ 1.91

$ 4.03



Equity loss (income) in a captive insurance company per diluted share 0.10

(0.05)

0.11

(0.22)



Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses per diluted share (a) 0.13

0.30

0.41

0.42



Strategic planning and transformation expenses per diluted share 0.13

—

0.27

—



Executive transition costs per diluted share 0.03

0.02

0.05

0.04



Russia-Ukraine conflict related expenses per diluted share 0.04

—

0.10

—



Brazilian non-income tax credits per diluted share —

(0.44)

—

(0.44)



Loss on extinguishment of debt per diluted share 0.29

—

0.29

—



Other charges per diluted share (0.00)

0.01

(0.01)

0.02



Impact of certain discrete tax items per diluted share (0.20)

0.10

(0.39)

0.08



Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.32

$ 1.82

$ 2.74

$ 3.93





(a) The Company recorded $0.1 million and $0.5 million of accelerated depreciation expense related to the Quaker Houghton combination during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 all of which was recorded in cost of goods sold ("COGS"). These amounts recorded within COGS are included in the caption Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses in the reconciliation of Operating income to Non-GAAP operating income and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders to Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share. In addition, the total amounts of such depreciation are included within the caption Depreciation and amortization in the reconciliation of Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA; however, they are excluded in the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Non-GAAP net income. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded expenses of $0.4 million and $2.4 million, respectively related to indemnification assets. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized a gain of $5.4 million associated with the sale of certain held-for-sale real property assets which was the result of the Company's manufacturing footprint integration plan. These amounts were recorded within Other (expense) income, net and therefore are included in the caption Combination, restructuring and other acquisition-related expenses in the reconciliation of Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders to Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, however it is excluded in the reconciliation of Operating income to Non-GAAP operating income.



(b) Depreciation and amortization for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 includes $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included $0.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of amortization expense recorded within equity in net income of associated companies in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, which is attributable to the amortization of the fair value step up for the Company's 50% interest in a Houghton joint venture in Korea as a result of required purchase accounting.



(c) Taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies – adjusted includes the Company's tax expense adjusted for the impact of any current and deferred income tax expense (benefit), as applicable, of the reconciling items presented in the reconciliation of Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation to adjusted EBITDA, above, determined utilizing the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which these adjustments occurred, subject to deductibility. This caption also includes the impact of specific tax charges and benefits in the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, which the Company does not consider core or indicative of future performance.

Segment Measures and Reconciliations

The Company's operating segments, which are consistent with its reportable segments, reflect the structure of the Company's internal organization, the method by which the Company's resources are allocated and the manner by which the chief operating decision maker assesses the Company's performance. The Company has four reportable segments: (i) Americas; (ii) EMEA; (iii) Asia/Pacific; and (iv) Global Specialty Businesses. The three geographic segments are composed of the net sales and operations in each respective region, excluding net sales and operations managed globally by the Global Specialty Businesses segment, which includes the Company's container, metal finishing, mining, offshore, specialty coatings, specialty grease and Norman Hay businesses. Segment operating earnings for each of the Company's reportable segments are comprised of the segment's net sales less directly related COGS and selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating expenses not directly attributable to the net sales of each respective segment, such as certain corporate and administrative costs, Combination, integration and other acquisition-related expenses, and Restructuring and related charges, are not included in segment operating earnings. Other items not specifically identified with the Company's reportable segments include interest expense, net and other (expense) income, net.

The following tables reconcile the Company's reportable operating segments performance to that of the Company (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Net Sales 2022

2021

2022

2021







Americas $ 172,747

$ 139,673

$ 326,891

$ 274,544







EMEA 123,053

123,436

248,740

243,250







Asia/Pacific 99,828

91,559

204,062

188,265







Global Specialty Businesses 96,760

80,594

186,866

158,986







Total net sales $ 492,388

$ 435,262

$ 966,559

$ 865,045































Segment operating earnings























Americas $ 33,785

$ 33,648

$ 63,005

$ 65,882







EMEA 13,283

23,405

30,049

48,649







Asia/Pacific 22,226

23,227

44,133

50,705







Global Specialty Businesses 27,841

24,209

52,876

48,378







Total segment operating earnings $ 97,135

$ 104,489

$ 190,063

$ 213,614







Combination, integration and other acquisition-related expenses (1,832)

(6,658)

(5,885)

(12,473)







Restructuring and related charges 1

(298)

(819)

(1,473)







Fair value step up of acquired inventory sold —

—

—

(801)







Non-operating and administrative expenses (48,579)

(43,077)

(92,042)

(84,069)







Depreciation of corporate assets and amortization (14,822)

(15,640)

(30,011)

(31,088)







Operating income 31,903

38,816

61,306

83,710







Other (expense) income, net (8,399)

14,010

(10,605)

18,697







Interest expense, net (6,494)

(5,618)

(11,839)

(11,088)







Income before taxes and equity in net (loss) income of

associated companies $ 17,010

$ 47,208

$ 38,862

$ 91,319









Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We have based these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia and Ukraine conflict, inflation and global supply chain constraints on the Company's business, results of operations, and financial condition, our expectations that we will maintain sufficient liquidity and remain in compliance with the terms of the Company's credit facility, expectations about future demand and raw material costs, and statements regarding the impact of increased raw material costs and pricing initiatives, on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, intentions, financial condition, results of operations, future performance, and business, including but not limited to the potential benefits of the Combination and other acquisitions, the impacts on our business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain constraints, and our current and future results and plans and statements that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. A major risk is that demand for the Company's products and services is largely derived from the demand for its customers' products, which subjects the Company to uncertainties related to downturns in a customer's business and unanticipated customer production slowdowns and shutdowns, including as is currently being experienced by many automotive industry companies as a result of supply chain disruptions. Other major risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the primary and secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken in response to the pandemic by various governments, which could exacerbate some or all of the other risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, as well as inflationary pressures, including the potential for significant increases in raw material costs, supply chain disruptions, customer financial instability, rising interest rates and the potential of economic recession, worldwide economic and political disruptions, including the impacts of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the economic and other sanctions imposed by other nations on Russia, suspensions of activities in Russia by many multinational companies and the potential expansion of military activity, foreign currency fluctuations, significant changes in applicable tax rates and regulations, future terrorist attacks and other acts of violence. Furthermore, the Company is subject to the same business cycles as those experienced by our customers in the steel, automobile, aircraft, industrial equipment, and durable goods industries. The ultimate impact of COVID-19 on our business will depend on, among other things, the extent and duration of the pandemic, the severity of the disease and the number of people infected with the virus including new variants, the continued uncertainty regarding global availability, administration, acceptance and long-term efficacy of vaccines, or other treatments for COVID-19 or its variants, the longer-term effects on the economy of the pandemic, including the resulting market volatility, and by the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third parties restricting day-to-day life and business operations and the length of time that such measures remain in place, as well as laws and other governmental programs implemented to address the pandemic or assist impacted businesses, such as fiscal stimulus and other legislation designed to deliver monetary aid and other relief. Other factors could also adversely affect us, including those related to the Combination and other acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its operations that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and possible inaccurate assumptions relevant to our business could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. All forward-looking statements included in this press release, including expectations about business conditions during 2022 and future periods, are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, which may change. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, refer to the Risk Factors section, which appears in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend to, and we disclaim any duty or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or for any other reason. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company's investor conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 performance is scheduled for August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, together with supplemental information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.quakerhoughton.com. You can also access the conference call by dialing 877-269-7756.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,700 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

Quaker Chemical Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net sales $ 492,388

$ 435,262

$ 966,559

$ 865,045















Cost of goods sold 342,824

280,811

670,924

554,400















Gross profit 149,564

154,451

295,635

310,645 % 30.4 %

35.5 %

30.6 %

35.9 %















Selling, general and administrative expenses 115,830

108,679

227,625

212,989 Restructuring and related (credits) charges, net (1)

298

819

1,473 Combination, integration and other acquisition-related expenses 1,832

6,658

5,885

12,473















Operating income 31,903

38,816

61,306

83,710 % 6.5 %

8.9 %

6.3 %

9.7 %















Other (expense) income, net (8,399)

14,010

(10,605)

18,697 Interest expense, net (6,494)

(5,618)

(11,839)

(11,088) Income before taxes and equity in net (loss) income of associated companies 17,010

47,208

38,862

91,319















Taxes on income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies 1,374

15,218

4,240

25,907 Income before equity in net (loss) income of associated companies 15,636

31,990

34,622

65,412















Equity in net (loss) income of associated companies (1,265)

1,610

(430)

6,820















Net income 14,371

33,600

34,192

72,232















Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 28

30

33

47















Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation $ 14,343

$ 33,570

$ 34,159

$ 72,185 % 2.9 %

7.7 %

3.5 %

8.3 %















Share and per share data:













Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 17,834,329

17,802,366

17,830,218

17,793,915 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 17,841,377

17,849,521

17,847,404

17,846,010















Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders - basic $ 0.80

$ 1.88

$ 1.91

$ 4.04 Net income attributable to Quaker Chemical Corporation common shareholders - diluted $ 0.80

$ 1.88

$ 1.91

$ 4.03

Quaker Chemical Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value)









(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021







ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,348

$ 165,176 Accounts receivable, net 465,352

430,676 Inventories, net 313,442

264,531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,674

59,871 Total current assets 1,045,816

920,254







Property, plant and equipment, net 192,497

197,520 Right of use lease assets 36,317

36,635 Goodwill 610,167

631,194 Other intangible assets, net 962,580

1,027,782 Investments in associated companies 83,678

95,278 Deferred tax assets 10,897

16,138 Other non-current assets 28,804

30,959 Total assets $ 2,970,756

$ 2,955,760







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt $ 14,485

$ 56,935 Accounts and other payables 253,782

234,083 Accrued compensation 29,359

38,197 Accrued restructuring 3,812

4,087 Other accrued liabilities 99,287

97,165 Total current liabilities 400,725

430,467







Long-term debt 972,369

836,412 Long-term lease liabilities 25,695

26,335 Deferred tax liabilities 156,468

179,025 Other non-current liabilities 84,933

95,599 Total liabilities 1,640,190

1,567,838







Equity





Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2022 - 17,919,750 shares; 2021 - 17,897,033 shares 17,920

17,897 Capital in excess of par value 921,642

917,053 Retained earnings 535,621

516,334 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (145,246)

(63,990) Total Quaker shareholders' equity 1,329,937

1,387,294 Noncontrolling interest 629

628 Total equity 1,330,566

1,387,922 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,970,756

$ 2,955,760

Quaker Chemical Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands)









(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 34,192

$ 72,232 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:





Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,236

2,375 Depreciation and amortization 41,036

44,188 Equity in undistributed earnings of associated companies, net of dividends 3,400

(6,715) Acquisition-related fair value adjustments related to inventory -

801 Deferred compensation, deferred taxes and other, net (10,223)

(13,849) Share-based compensation 5,433

6,134 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,246

- Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other assets 15

(5,356) Combination and other acquisition-related expenses, net of payments (3,880)

(2,305) Restructuring and related charges 819

1,473 Pension and other postretirement benefits (2,269)

(2,223) (Decrease) increase in cash from changes in current assets and current liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (51,944)

(47,252) Inventories (58,427)

(57,020) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,558)

(20,111) Change in restructuring liabilities (797)

(4,214) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 32,298

22,274 Net cash used in operating activities (8,423)

(9,568)







Cash flows from investing activities





Investments in property, plant and equipment (15,138)

(6,974) Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,383)

(29,424) Proceeds from disposition of assets 85

14,744 Net cash used in investing activities (24,436)

(21,654)







Cash flows from financing activities





Payments of term loan debt (668,500)

(19,065) Proceeds of term loan debt 750,000

- Borrowings on revolving credit facilities, net 16,703

29,433 Repayments on other debt, net (155)

(219) Financing-related debt issuance costs (3,734)

- Dividends paid (14,862)

(14,113) Stock options exercised, other (821)

(416) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 78,631

(4,380)







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (8,600)

(683)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,172

(36,285) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 165,176

181,895 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 202,348

$ 145,610

