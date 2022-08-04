DENTAL SCHEDULING GIANT CALLFORCE ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO REACH AS PART OF COMPANY REBRANDING

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CallForce, an industry-leading scheduling platform helping dental practices increase patient engagement and revenue, announces its rebrand under the new name Reach. Reach's team of professional schedulers are trusted by thousands of dental offices to fill their calendars with new and overdue patients.

The name change to Reach was inspired by the company's narrowed focus to holistically help practices reach their greatest level of profit while providing ease of mind for dentists and staff.

"Over the past five years we have honed in on who we are and the solution we provide to dental practices, and we wanted our name to reflect that," said Cory Pinegar, CEO of Reach. "Reach describes the company's natural progression as well as the direction we're going, think CallForce 2.0, and I could not be more thrilled."

Reach was established in 2016 and has since grown to thousands of clients and is closing in on 200 team members. The company has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 500 and has been recognized repeatedly by the Salt Lake Tribune as one of the Best Places to Work.

Reach is the largest patient service provider in the United States offering inbound call answering services for new and existing dental patients. Reach's highly trained team of scheduling professionals schedule 33% of every recall directly into a practice's calendar, which is two times higher than the industry average. With 56% of patients in a practice's system overdue for a dental hygiene appointment, Reach not only takes the burden off staff, but also helps to keeps patients healthier.

Reach also offers dental insurance verification to optimize patient services. Prior to a patient's visit, Reach employees verify that insurance is active and communicate to the patient what services they are eligible for so that they can maximize the value of their dental plan. It is proven that dentists can earn $200 more per patient cleaning by using a verification service like Reach.

On average, Reach provides nine times the return on spend, but more importantly, allows dental office staff to be present to focus on high-level patient care.

"Our clients can expect the same great services and fantastic patient care, just with a new look," said Pinegar.

