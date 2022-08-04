CRAFT CANNABIS BRAND WORKS WITH P-VALLEY STAR TO CREATE THE PERFECT STRAIN FOR HIS ANXIETY

Sustainably grown cannabis aids actor's quality of life and performance.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Family Farms (BFF) today announces the release of the bespoke strain "The Phonzie," created in collaboration with P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson. After being introduced to BFF products, Nicholson found they aided in calming his anxiety, allowing him to remain focused on his acting. The new strain, named for the actor and musician, was exclusively pheno-hunted to incorporate terpenes limonene and caryophyllene, which are associated with calm and relaxation, aimed at easing anxiety and stress. The Phonzie will hit California retail stores later this month.

"I'm a huge fan of sativa-dominate hybrids that still have a slight indica feel. Chris and his team cultivated exactly what I wanted," says J. Alphonse Nicholson. "From the nose to the structure The Phonzie is truly a beautiful strain. Its smooth taste gives you an excellent high that allows you to move throughout your day calm and relaxed, feeling energized and not heavy."

In recent years anxiety has been on the rise , as has prescription abuse, driving some to seek non-traditional forms of stress relief. Nicholson, who has dealt with anxiety his entire life, found respite from the day-to-day grind in Ball Family Farms' terpene-rich cannabis. The Phonzie, a cross between Bruce Leroy and Laura Charles, tastes like Skittles and cream and smells like a fruit basket. This strain gives off relaxed, calm vibes with a bit of energy, allowing you to move throughout your day feeling good. It's very soothing, light, and smooth like the Fonz.

"Without terpenes, you're smoking air," says Chris Ball, CEO of Ball Family Farms. "The terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids; each element is going to give you a different experience. We try and focus on that here at BFF because the entourage effect is more essential than THC alone for a top-tier product."

The family-owned indoor farm is focused on the wellness impact of the plant. The hand-crafted flower is cultivated with meticulous attention to detail with the best possible mix of terpenes and produced in-house to the most precise standards. Its 100% organic cultivation program, recycled natural soil, and sustainable closed-loop system never include synthetics or pesticides.

The Phonzie was crafted with calming anxiety in mind. Still, each person's natural endocannabinoid system is different and will react to cannabis strains differently. Please consume responsibly.

Ball Family Farms ("BFF") is the first vertically integrated, black-owned, commercial indoor grow facility in Los Angeles. Entrepreneur and social equity license recipient Chris Ball founded the company in 2018, after a Federal indictment, to create unmatched premium cannabis products. BFF's first commercial strain, Daniel Larusso, quickly became one of the most popular strains in licensed cannabis retail stores. As a tribute to its activism and commitment to excellence, the company embraces its motto and tagline, "Cultivating the culture, from the ground up!" Connect with us at www.ballfamilyfarms.com or follow us on Instagram .

J. Alphonse Nicholson is a father, husband, percussionist, and actor, most notably known for his iconic role as "Lil' Murda" on the hit TV series P-VALLEY." J. Alphonse has always had a love for cannabis. He is a firm believer in the medicinal properties of the plant. From dealing with anxiety to insomnia, cannabis has become a part of J.Alphonse's daily routine. In 2020 he was named the first and only Brand Ambassador for Ball Family Farms. Notable credits include TV/FILM: Series Regular on "P-Valley" (STARZ), "Just Mercy" (Warner Brothers), and "Self Made: Inspired by the Madame CJ Walker story" (Netflix). Connect with him on IMDb , Instagram , or Twitter .

