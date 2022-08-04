Arcadia Appoints Chris D'Arcy as Chief Human Resources Officer

Seasoned executive brings deep experience leading human resources in high-growth technology companies



BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia, a leading data analytics platform for healthcare and life sciences, has announced the appointment of Chris D'Arcy as Chief Human Resources Officer.

D'Arcy has spent his career leading human resources initiatives in high-growth technology startups and scaling mid-sized firms to great heights and successful outcomes.

In his new role at Arcadia, D'Arcy will prioritize nurturing the company's culture, promoting transparent communication, and recruiting and retaining the healthcare technology industry's top talent.

Previously, D'Arcy served as Vice President of Human Resources at Liaison International, a higher-education technology company. Prior to that, he held the role of Vice President of Human Resources at Silverlink Communications, a healthcare engagement technology firm.

"To build a foundation of data and technology that drives tangible outcomes for patients, providers, and health plans requires Arcadia to hire and retain the brightest minds in healthcare," said Sean Carroll, CEO of Arcadia. "We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team as we embrace the highly competitive talent market with fervor and creativity."

"At Arcadia, we have the opportunity to transform healthcare through data -- and it's our people that will make that happen," said D'Arcy. "My goal is to build a culture of transparent communication, team-driven recruitment, and organizational effectiveness to fuel the growth of this company through its high-performance people. Together we're going to change the face of healthcare and make it the most data-driven, digital-first industry in the world."

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation's leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

