InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Turning Pages (PBT-158)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a realtor and more importantly a notary, and I needed a more professional and sanitary means to flip through documents," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the FINGER FLIPPER. My design enables you to easily flip through documents without licking your finger and spreading germs."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy and sanitary way to turn or flip the pages of various documents while working. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lick the fingers. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and it provides added peace of mind during the pandemic. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for various members of the work force. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

