Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open its First Store in San Antonio, Texas

Black Rock Coffee Bar now has a presence in all four of Texas' largest cities

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar has announced plans to bring the unique coffee and beverage experience to San Antonio, Texas. This is Black Rock Coffee Bar's first location in the San Antonio metro area and 15th in the state.

Founded in Oregon, the boutique coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel®️ energy drinks, is set to open on Friday August 5th at 11701 Blanco Road. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock Coffee Bar will offer all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day on August 5th at this location.

"We are proud to say that we now have a presence in four of the largest cities in Texas – Austin, Dallas, Houston and now San Antonio," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We've had our eye on San Antonio for quite some time because we think it's a community that aligns with our culture. We look forward to serving San Antonians great coffee, providing an engaging experience by our baristas and cultivating some long-lasting relationships."

With more than 100 stores across seven states, the approximately 2,000 square-foot San Antonio location incorporates Black Rock's signature industrial modern design and features a large Texas-themed mural that is designed to connect to the region.

In addition to grand opening specials, Black Rock will be celebrating Fuel®️ Week August 5th through August 11th. Since Black Rock launched its own line of premium energy drinks, Fuel®️ has been a fan favorite. Customers will be able to try a variety of featured popular Fuel®️ flavors August 5th through the 11th for only $2.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion through the west and into the sunbelt, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock – grit, growth, gratitude and grace.

