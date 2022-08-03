Avast One to Extend Home Network Protection and Online Safety Guidance Across Platforms

Avast scoops 'Top Product' Award by leading independent test institution AV-Test

Online Safety Score and Network Inspector features strengthen digital protection capabilities even further for users at home and on the go

LONDON and EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast One, the all-in-one digital protection service from Avast (LSE: AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, has extended its cross-platform support by adding its Online Safety Score feature to both the Mac and iOS platforms of Avast One . Previously available on Windows and Android, Online Safety Score helps people take control of their online safety by providing a simple, easy to read score with regular feedback and tips on how to improve it further. Network Inspector, formally known as WiFi Inspector in Avast Free Antivirus, has also been added to the Mac platform so that networks and devices can be scanned for vulnerabilities. The update follows Avast One's recognition by AV-Test as a 'Top Product' in the industry, achieving full points in malware protection, performance and usability.

Avast new logo to be strictly only used from 16 September 2021 onwards (PRNewsfoto/Avast Software, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year, Avast bolstered the free and premium versions of Avast One with new and innovative privacy and scam prevention features across all major platforms, including Email Guardian, Private Mode, Scam Protection for mobile, and a Smart VPN which launches automatically for activities such as online banking. In this latest update, Avast has strengthened its cross-platform support further with Online Safety Score and Network Inspector which provide more guidance and user control over online safety for greater peace of mind no matter the device used. Premium customers can benefit from Avast One's leading protection and performance capabilities for up to 30 computers and mobile phones across PC, Mac, Android and iOS, ensuring families and their devices stay private and secure.

Last year, Avast's Digital Citizenship study of over 16,000 people found that despite the internet's increasing importance day-to-day, heightened online safety and privacy concerns are stopping people from fully engaging in online activities. With this in mind, Avast has enhanced the protection capabilities of Avast One across all platforms, to provide online citizens with greater control and confidence at a time of rising online scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.

"Across the world, safe and free access to digital services is increasingly becoming an everyday requirement. Yet our Avast Digital Citizenship Report found that two out of three people decided not to do something online because of security and privacy concerns," said Vita Santrucek, Chief Product Officer at Avast, in a blog post . "It's a wake-up call for us that many people do not feel confident about using critical online services and are abandoning decisions to shop, bank, or register new accounts because of concerns about security, privacy and identity. We understand that effective protection means protection on our customers' terms, and with Avast One we've made sure it's available on every major platform, wherever and whenever it's needed."

In addition to Online Safety Score, the features available in the latest update of Avast One include:

Network Inspector : automatically scans networks and connected devices for vulnerabilities, and offers recommendations to improve device security when connected to public networks, as well as tips to strengthen the protection of home networks so that intruders are unable to access them and obtain personal data

App Lock : locks sensitive apps and photos with a PIN, pattern, or fingerprint that's different to the authentication used to unlock a phone, providing the user with an additional layer of protection. Available on Avast One Individual and Family for Android. For individuals or families with iOS devices, the Photo Vault feature secures photos in an encrypted folder inside the Avast One app, protected by a PIN, Touch ID or Face ID to improve privacy on shared mobile devices.

Avast One is available in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It is available for download now at www.avast.com and is compatible with Android, iOS, macOS and Windows.

About Avast:

Avast (LSE:AVST), a FTSE 100 company, is a global leader in digital security and privacy, headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. With over 435 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Avast is a member of Coalition Against Stalkerware, No More Ransom and Internet Watch Foundation. Visit: www.avast.com.

