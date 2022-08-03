AOTMP® ANNOUNCES BEN SAVAGE WINS BUSINESS ANALYST OF THE YEAR, THE ANNUAL AWARD RECOGNIZES THE OUTSTANDING WORK MINDGLOBAL OFFERS IN THE TELECOM, MOBILITY, AND IT MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY

AOTMP® ANNOUNCES BEN SAVAGE WINS BUSINESS ANALYST OF THE YEAR, THE ANNUAL AWARD RECOGNIZES THE OUTSTANDING WORK MINDGLOBAL OFFERS IN THE TELECOM, MOBILITY, AND IT MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious 2022 AOTMP® Vendor Awards were presented on July 28, 2022. The awards recognize innovation and excellence amongst the individuals working for leading telecom expense management (TEM) organizations. We are pleased to announce that the Mindglobal Head of Customer Finance, Ben Savage, was honored as Business Analyst of the Year.

Ben Savage, 2022 Business Analyst of the Year (PRNewswire)

Ben Savage leads the Customer Finance team, focusing on billing optimization, auditing, and invoice allocation. Ben is also a lead wireless consultant and serves as an integral contributor to carrier contract negotiations by providing industry benchmarking rates and leading practices/strategies. He has developed many of the wireless optimization models and processes that help our customers realize a significant ROI.

Kevin Whitehurst, co-CEO of Mindglobal, shares "Under Ben's leadership and direction, the Finance team was able to provide a regressive analysis of pre-Covid vs. post-Covid data utilization which led to a shift in rate plans as well as assisting our Fortune 500 clients with their Work From Home policies." This was recently captured in the case study: Can Regressive Analysis Predict TEM Utilization in the Post-Covid Workspace?

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP Executive Vice President, said, "The accomplishments of this year's AOTMP Vendor Award winners demonstrate undeniable business results and compelling value propositions across the board. This outstanding individual is making an impact in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry."

The Customer Finance team is an integral part of the operation at Mindglobal. They are present from the first onboarding meeting through monthly Rate Plan Analysis calls and continue to build strong relationships with all clients, along with their Client Manager and other leaders at Mindglobal.

About AOTMP

AOTMP is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development. www.aotmp.com

About Mindglobal

Based in Austin, Texas, Mindglobal is a leading expert in enterprise technology management. With best-in-class solutions, proven processes, and unparalleled customer service, we deliver better strategies to optimize mobility management, fixed telecom, and IT solutions. www.mindglobal.com

Mindglobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mindglobal) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindglobal