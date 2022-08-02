Reputation Collaborates with Microsoft to Enhance Customer Data

The Reputation Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 will help large enterprises enrich customer insights with sentiment data

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , a global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced it will integrate customer sentiment and feedback data into Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power BI via PowerApps, creating a more seamless experience for brands looking to centralize customer feedback and data. Microsoft is the first major technology partner under The RepNetwork , Reputation's new partner program.

This collaboration comes as the Reputation Connector for Healthcare is made available at Microsoft AppSource. Organizations that use both Reputation and Microsoft can now connect their marketing, sales, and business intelligence tools with Reputation data, allowing them to store business data and customer feedback in one central location.

"We are thrilled that the Reputation Connector for Dynamics 365 is now available in Microsoft AppSource," says Brent Nixon, Reputation's Chief Ecosystem Officer. "Microsoft is the cornerstone of the technology stack for many large organizations, so we are delighted to provide our clients with the ability to uncover deeper customer insights by integrating customer sentiment data from Reputation into Dynamics 365. This first iteration of the app is for the healthcare industry, but we're excited to roll out these capabilities for all industries as part of our ever-evolving collaboration with Microsoft."

Used by millions of companies around the world, Microsoft is a leading provider of computer software for enterprise organizations. Its reach across a variety of industries will only further Reputation's goal of changing the way companies act on customer feedback.

"Combined with Dynamics 365, Reputation allows our customers to get the full picture of customer sentiment data and operationalize patient feedback to improve overall experience and deliver business outcomes," said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Industry, Apps & Data Marketing at Microsoft.

The Reputation Connector for Dynamics 365 is now available. For more information on Reputation's partner program, The RepNetwork, please visit https://reputation.com/partners .

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation's interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

