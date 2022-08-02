Long View Equity and Endeavor Real Estate Group Acquire Sawyer Ranch

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") in partnership with Endeavor Real Estate Group announced the acquisition of a 5.6 acre commercial parcel that fronts Highway 290 W in Austin, TX. The property is in the ETJ of Dripping Springs. The commercial development, called Sawyer Ranch, will be a retail and office mixed-used development. It is anticipated there will be roughly 14,000 sf of retail and 13,000 sf of office space upon completion of the project. The development is aimed at breaking ground Q1 2023 with a Q4 2023 delivery. To-date, there has been strong interest in new retail at the project, which is currently 55% pre-leased.

(PRNewsfoto/Long View Equity) (PRNewswire)

Long View Equity is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities across office, industrial, and retail asset classes in major Texas markets. Daniel Campbell, Managing Director at Long View Equity, commented "With Sawyer Ranch, we have the opportunity to further invest in the Dripping Springs market which has experienced significant growth over the last 5 years that we expect to continue. Dripping Springs has very limited supply of new retail and office product and we expect to be able to put this project in production quickly in order to meet this demand and lack of supply."

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, or industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

For more information about Long View Equity, please visit: www.longviewequity.com

Contact: Long View Equity

Daniel Campbell

(512) 377-9395

dcampbell@longviewequity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Long View Equity