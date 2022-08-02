EBSU consolidates its Canadian presence with a major acquisition in the West

SAINT-LOUIS-DE-GONZAGUE, QC, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EBSU is announcing the acquisition of Eurorite Cabinets ltd, a manufacturing company located in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia. The Quebec group is pursuing its growth plan, already well on its way, and its objective to serve their Canadian customers from coast to coast.

In less than two years, EBSU has launched an accelerated acquisition strategy that includes the construction of a new 180,000 square-foot factory in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, which has been operating since fall 2021, and the purchase of Woodlore International Inc. July 2021.

The addition of Eurorite, a well-established cabinet and storage solutions manufacturer, allows EBSU to enhance its portfolio of custom products and to position themselves as a leading supplier of large-scale residential projects. "With this acquisition in the western provinces, EBSU consolidates its leadership position across Canada," explains Napoléon Boucher, president and CEO. "Eurorite allows us to optimize our production, our delivery times and our use of internal resources."

Through this major transaction, which represents the third phase of its expansion, EBSU is expanding its activities across Canada ensuring a strong presence in three key provinces: Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

About EBSU

Founded in 1981, EBSU designs and manufactures home cabinets, delivering an affordable upscale for everyone. Leader in the Canadian manufacturing industry, EBSU stands out for both the design and quality of its products as well as its cutting-edge production technologies.



Visit our websites: www.ebsu.ca , www.woodlore.ca and www.eurorite.com

View original content:

SOURCE EBSU