EastBanc Technologies Recognized as No. 38 on Fast Company's 2022 List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EastBanc Technologies , a leader in custom software development, announced today that Fast Company has ranked the company No. 38 on its 2022 List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators. The fourth annual Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators list honors the top 100 organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. EastBanc Technologies was recognized among almost 1,500 applications this year and joins other global innovation leaders including Adobe, Microsoft, PayPal and T-Mobile.

"Our global team features the technology industry's most brilliant and passionate professionals who push boundaries and challenge our customers to try novel approaches and think differently about problems," said Philippe Lanier, CEO, EastBanc Technologies. "Our innovative solutions are often invisible yet support millions of people. Every day, our customers benefit from our creativity and high level of technical expertise to help them grow and compete."

EastBanc Technologies creates custom software solutions to solve customers' most challenging business and technology needs. The company's Innovation-as-a-Service model provides unmatched consultancy, design, development and management expertise in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, DataOps, DesignOps, DevOps and cloud-native architecture including Kubernetes.

The EastBanc Technologies culture of innovation is fostered by three tenets:

Productize everything: Using this approach, the company has incubated and launched three successful products-turned-companies in the past 10 years: Sympli a design collaboration, versions and handoff suite that has helped more than 90K companies improve their design-todevelopment process; Kublr an enterprise-grade Kubernetes management platform that has been downloaded more than 500 times; and APIphany, an API management platform that was acquired by Microsoft in 2013 and is now called Microsoft Azure API Management. Using this approach, the company has incubated and launched three successful products-turned-companies in the past 10 years: , a design collaboration, versions and handoff suite that has helped more thancompanies improve their design-todevelopment process; , an enterprise-grade Kubernetes management platform that has been downloaded more than 500 times; and APIphany, an API management platform that was acquired by Microsoft in 2013 and is now called Microsoft Azure API Management.

Remove the fear of failure: EastBanc Technologies teams are self-sufficient and operate autonomously. This ownership and confidence empower employees to continually push boundaries and identify new approaches in service of clients.

Empower employees to be passionate: The global EastBanc Technologies team speaks more than 28 languages and their professional backgrounds range from astrophysicists and aerospace engineers to educators and inventors. These diverse backgrounds help fuel constant innovation, as illustrated by the creation of the company's subsidiaries and other portfolio solutions, such as TransitIQ . The global EastBanc Technologies team speaks more than 28 languages and their professional backgrounds range from astrophysicists and aerospace engineers to educators and inventors. These diverse backgrounds help fuel constant innovation, as illustrated by the creation of the company's subsidiaries and other portfolio solutions, such as

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the Fast Company 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity and sustainability. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 submissions for this year's awards, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies globally.

About EastBanc Technologies

EastBanc Technologies is a Washington, D.C.-based software development pioneer. The company creates cutting-edge technology solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial, enterprise, state, local and federal government sectors. Subsidiary brands include Sympli, which is a suite of design collaboration and handoff tools; and Kublr, which is an enterprise-grade Kubernetes management platform. EastBanc Technologies also created APIphany, an API management company that was acquired by Microsoft and integrated into Microsoft Azure in 2013.

Founded in 1999, EastBanc Technologies is GSA-approved, and has earned the Modernization of Web

Applications in Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization. EastBanc Technologies clients include Netflix, Facebook, Microsoft, Comcast, The Washington Post, NASDAQ and Intelsat. For more information, visit eastbanctech.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

