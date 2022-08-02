Avenida Palm Desert Named Best Age-Qualified Senior Living Community in 2022 Gold Nugget Awards

PALM DESERT, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Judges selected Avenida Palm Desert as the Best Age-Qualified Senior Living Community in the 2022 Gold Nugget Awards in San Francisco. The annual competition honors design and planning achievements in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development, and specialty housing categories. Winners this year were chosen from over 600 entries from around the world.

Avenida Palm Desert Gold Nugget Winner (PRNewswire)

Now in its 59th year, GNA is the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the nation. Grand Award winners, chosen from an elite pool of Merit Award winners, were announced at a Highlight Event of the PCBC 2022 Summer Event on June 22nd at the Moscone Center. "Gold Nugget Award winners reflect our industry's best, brightest and most innovative architects, planners and builder/developers," said Judging Chairman and Gold Nugget ceremonies administrator Lisa Parrish. "We applaud them all."

Avenida Palm Desert is brand new, with luxurious 1- and 2-bedroom mid-century modern apartment residences bringing carefree, maintenance-free living to active adults at a superior value. This resort-inspired boutique community offers a truly unparalleled mix of most-wanted services, 12,000 square feet of amenities, various conveniences, and over eight daily activities. Ideally located near the popular El Paseo shopping and dining district, Avenida Palm Desert radiates vibrance while putting residents in position to experience a lifestyle that's healthy, active, and present.

Enjoy the ever-social Avenida atmosphere and highly engaging enrichment program by taking advantage of the various move-in specials the community is currently offering. Contact our onsite team at 833-427-0072 to learn more or schedule a tour.

Avenida Partners wishes to acknowledge project architect/designer KTGY, civil engineer MSA Consulting, interior designer CDC Design, landscape designer Summers Murphy + Partners and SRG Residential property management as well as Passco Capital, Inc. and lender iStar Inc. We're also grateful for our stellar team of management and sales professionals who have contributed to make Avenida Palm Desert one of the most notable communities in the Coachella Valley and greater Palm Springs area.

About Avenida Partners

Avenida Partners is a national real estate development firm with offices in Newport Beach, California, and Nashville, Tennessee. The award-winning Avenida team specializes in the development of vibrant active adult communities that are thoughtfully designed and expertly constructed for the new generation of seniors. Avenida communities provide the things that matter most in creating a home that promotes a healthy, active, and engaged lifestyle. Avenida Partners' portfolio is comprised of over 2,000 units and 2 million square feet of living and social spaces. Every community reflects the unique architecture of the neighborhood in which it is built and also features a robust mix of amenities, programs, and conveniences. For additional information and to learn more about other Avenida communities, please visit www.avenidapartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avenida Partners