Yunji's Technology-empowered Private Label SUYE Celebrates Its 12th Anniversary

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced the celebration of its private-label skin care brand SUYE's 12th anniversary. SUYE generated over 21 million RMB sales of its high-quality products during its anniversary month of July, including its newly launched GHK-Cu (Copper Glycyl-histidine-tripeptide) multi-effect repairing freeze dried set and polypeptide anti-wrinkle kit. In line with its 12-year development as a socially-conscious brand, SUYE actively participates in charitable activities and contributes to social welfare.

SUYE provides customers with effective and professional products by leveraging its cutting-edge biotechnology and by partnering with top-tier international companies in product development. Since 2016, SUYE has collaborated with a Netherlands-based company, and their joint research revealed the effective anti-aging properties of peptides. Building on this discovery, SUYE has invested extensively in peptide research and developed a wide variety of products that utilize their unique properties. SUYE has gradually implemented product-development strategies that enable its customers to better meet their skin care needs, incorporating professional ingredients typically only utilized in medical aesthetics into its product line. During 2021, SUYE further embraced this approach by launching skin care products that contain ingredients used in mesotherapy treatments. With a research philosophy that emphasizes innovation and application of the latest advances in medical aesthetics, Yunji is committed to providing its customers with safe and effective skincare solutions.

In addition to these successful product developments, SUYE has further committed itself to philanthropic causes. SUYE has partnered with nonprofit dental care provider Future Smile Charitable Foundation, Alibaba's public welfare group, and other organizations to launch its "Donate for Love" welfare initiative. Donate for Love provides free medical examinations and reconstructive surgery for patients with head and facial deformities, allowing them to smile more confidently.

Shanglue Xiao, Founder and CEO of Yunji, commented, "We are excited by the enthusiastic reception SUYE's biotechnology-infused products have received from our users. As one of Yunji's beauty brands' key private labels, SUYE is synonymous with high-quality products that deliver innovative and effective anti-aging solutions."

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Yunji's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Yunji may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Yunji's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yunji's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Yunji's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yunji's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Yunji undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

