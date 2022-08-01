Shane Dettman Joins Goulston & Storrs as an Urban Planner in Washington, D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Shane Dettman has joined the firm as an Urban Planner in its Real Estate Group, where he will continue to focus his work on zoning, land use, urban design, and environmental and historic preservation regulatory compliance. Based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, Dettman brings more than 20 years of experience in urban planning to his new position. He has significant knowledge in federal and local environmental and historic preservation regulatory compliance and expertise before the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment, the D.C. Zoning Commission, Historic Preservation Review Board, the Mayor's Agent for Historic Preservation, and the D.C. Council.

Dettman joins Goulston & Storrs from another global law firm, where he was the Director of Planning Services in their Washington, D.C. office. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as an urban planner with the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), the federal government's central planning agency in the National Capital Region, where he most recently served as Director, Urban Design and Plan Review. In this capacity, Dettman oversaw the review of several complex projects, including the development of installation master plans, large-scale infrastructure projects, and major commemorative works.

While at the NCPC, Dettman also played key roles in updating the Comprehensive Plan for the National Capital: Federal Elements and in developing the Monumental Core Framework Plan, a long-range plan to revitalize federal office precincts surrounding the National Mall. He also served for three years as the NCPC representative on the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment.

"We are excited to have an urban planner of Shane's stature and experience join our nationally recognized real estate team. He will be a tremendous asset to the attorneys in our well-known land use, zoning, and historic preservation group and to our clients as they acquire, plan, and develop real estate projects in the D.C. region," said Paul Tummonds, Administrative Head of Goulston & Storrs' Washington, D.C. office. "He is a great fit for our collegial and collaborative culture, and will be an invaluable resource for the work we do every day."

Dettman earned both his B.S. degree and his Masters' degree in urban planning from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

