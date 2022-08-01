ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2022.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

