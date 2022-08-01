Early Warning Services, LLC, Opens New Scottsdale Headquarters

Network owner of Zelle® and 30-year-old fintech continues legacy in Greater Phoenix

Who:

Early Warning Services, LLC (EWS), the network owner of Zelle®, is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For 30 years, Scottsdale-based EWS has empowered financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud with its identity and payment solutions.

What:

EWS is announcing the grand opening of its new headquarters location in Scottsdale, Ariz., and continuing its legacy in Greater Phoenix as a top-tier employer of more than 1,100 employees with more than 70 percent based locally.

Why:

EWS saw a need to expand its headquarters footprint and provide a state-of-the-art space for its hybrid workforce based in Greater Phoenix. The new location will accommodate the company's current and future workforce growth. Today, there are more than 180 open job listings. Job seekers can review the opportunities at EarlyWarning.com/careers.

Where/When:

Beginning August 1, 2022, Early Warning will be headquartered at:

5801 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Look for the Zelle® logo off the Loop 101 Freeway.

About Early Warning Services, LLC

Early Warning Services, LLC is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For almost three decades, our identity, authentication, and payment solutions have been empowering financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud. Today, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®, a financial services network focused on transforming payment experiences. The combination of Early Warning's risk and payment solutions enables the financial services industry to move money fast, safe, and easy, so that people can live their best financial lives. To learn more about Early Warning, visit www.earlywarning.com

Zelle® and the Zelle® marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.

