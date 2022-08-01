Assured Healthcare Partners Closes Second Fund With Over $750 Million of Capital Commitments

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Healthcare Partners LLC ("AHP") is pleased to announce the closing of its latest fund, AHP Fund II ("Fund II"), which exceeded both its target size and initial cap with aggregate commitments in excess of $750 million. Fund II will allow AHP to continue to pursue its strategy of investing in North American healthcare service companies at inflection points in their lifecycle.

Fund II serves as the firm's second institutional fund, bringing aggregate capital commitments raised to date to in excess of $1.3 billion. Fund II received support from existing investors and several new limited partners, comprising a diverse set of global institutional investors, including pension plans, insurance companies, funds of funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices.

"We continue to appreciate the thoughtful engagement and support from our investors who seek a differentiated, non-commoditized approach to investing in the healthcare markets," said Jim Pieri, Managing Partner and Founder of AHP. "We believe our collaborative investment process, combined with the domain experience of AHP's complementary team and exceptional leaders harvested from our network built over many years, makes us well positioned to unlock shared value for investors and companies. We continue to be excited for Fund II's opportunity set given the value creation and growth prospects we see across the middle market in healthcare services."

Evercore, Eaton Partners and Snowbridge Advisors acted as AHP's placement agents and advisors, with Latham & Watkins LLP acting as legal counsel.

About Assured Healthcare Partners

AHP provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP seeks to deploy a high touch, value-add approach to investing in healthcare companies at the intersections of change. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, please visit www.AHPartners.com.

