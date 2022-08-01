5WPR Announces Expansion of Parenting Practice with New Mom and Breastfeeding Specialists

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the continued expansion of its parenting practice with the addition of new mom and breastfeeding specialists who will help lead the team and bring a fresh perspective and first-hand knowledge to aid in the ongoing growth of the group.

In June 2022, The American Academy of Pediatrics released updated recommendations and evidence of significant health benefits of breastfeeding to both infant and mother while also identifying the stigma, lack of support and workplace barriers as obstacles that hinder continued breastfeeding.

"We have always believed in the value of leading our parenting practice with experienced professionals who also have first-hand knowledge, and our new mom and breastfeeding specialists bring unrivaled experience that will strengthen the practice's offerings," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "While there has been progress around breastfeeding stigmas, it is often still seen as taboo and the struggles that mothers go through are not always properly portrayed. Alongside our client partners, we're hoping to guide parents and empower new moms through their breastfeeding journey, connecting them with the products, knowledge and tools they need to be successful."

In 2011, the United States Breastfeeding Committee officially declared August as National Breastfeeding Month, to raise awareness and advance breastfeeding through collaboration, leadership, and advocacy, with the hope that all U.S. families can have the opportunity to breastfeed.

5W Public Relations helps brands in this space link to culturally relevant trends and present them in ways that resonate with consumers and the media alike. Services offered to Parent, Child, & Baby clients include media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, events, and influencer and celebrity partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities and of course, media, the team executes full-service campaigns and ensures maximum coverage for their clients.

