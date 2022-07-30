L.A. Rams face million dollar lawsuit alleging fraudulent seat licensing scheme

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful real estate developer and businessman Dwight Manley filed suit on Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court against the Los Angeles Rams ("Rams') and Fanfaire, its related fan membership organization. The suit alleges a devious and deliberate scheme devised by the Rams billionaire owner Stan Kroenke and his lawyer, Alan Bornstein, to make more money at the expense of loyal Rams fans.

Mr. Manley alleges that Rams sales representatives induced him to purchase six (6) Stadium Seat Licenses ("SSLs") costing approximately $1 million with several promises, including that there would be an online trading platform and secondary market for the SSLs, an unrestricted right to purchase tickets to Rams football games, and the SSLs would be a property right conveyable in the future to Mr. Manley's family members. The suit seeks compensatory damages, including lost profits due to being unable to resell his SSLs in the promised marketplace following the Rams Superbowl victory in February, and punitive damages for the fraudulent scheme.

Christopher L. Pitet, managing partner of the Newport Beach office of Adkisson Pitet LLP, Attorneys at Law, is representing Mr. Manley. Over the course of his career, Mr. Pitet has litigated and tried a wide range of significant civil matters for corporate and individual clients. Adkisson Pitet LLP handles litigation of all types, including business litigation, intellectual property litigation, insurance coverage and bad faith, financial institutions litigation, real estate litigation, and trust and probate.

Orange County Office 100 Bayview Circle, Suite 210 Newport Beach, CA 92660 Ph: 949.502.7755 Fax: 949.502.7762 Christopher L. Pitet, Managing Partner John M. Alpay Carl A. Berthold Jr. Joseph P. Busch III Michael L. Chun† Muzna Zeitouni‡ All Attorneys Admitted In CA †Also Admitted In HI ‡Also Admitted in MI

Las Vegas Office 6671 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 210 Las Vegas, NV 89119 Ph: 702.953.9617 Fax: 877.698.0678 Jay D. Adkisson Managing Partner Admitted In AZ, CA, OK, NV & TX San Diego Office 1030 La Bonita Dr., Suite 301 San Marcos, CA 92078 Ph: 760.410.0228 Joseph Petrucelli Managing Partner Admitted in CA









Contact: Christopher L. Petit

Managing Partner

Address: 100 Bayview Circle, Suite 210

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Ph. 949-502-7755

https://www.apjuris.com/

cpetit@apjuris.com

View original content:

SOURCE Adkisson Pitet LLP